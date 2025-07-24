SAP Q2 2025: 9% revenue growth to €9bn, with steady pace in cloud ERP

SAP has announced revenue of €9.027bn for the second quarter of 2025, up 9% year-on-year, and a gross profit of €6.62bn.

In its results statement, it chose to highlight partnership deals with Palantir, Accenture and China’s Alibaba.

SAP said its cloud revenue was up 24%, with cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) sales up 30%.

“AI innovations such as Joule becoming available ‘everywhere and for everything’, and SAP Business Data Cloud as a powerful accelerator of AI [artificial intelligence] make our portfolio ever stronger,” said SAP chief executive Christian Klein. “Enterprise operations are about to enter a new era, and SAP is best positioned to benefit from that evolution.”

He led on the theme of “economic uncertainty” at this year’s Sapphire customer events in Florida and Madrid – uncertainty set in train by the US government’s trade conflict with the European Union and other global economies.

The supplier listed in its statement companies that are continuing customers for its flagship Rise with SAP programme.

This is a so-called business transformation-as-a-service programme that is fundamentally about cloud migration, and getting customers, new and existing, onto a cloud-delivered version of SAP’s S/4Hana ERP system based on its in-memory database, Hana.

In Q2, the supplier made reference to Alibaba Group, Balluff, GSK, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Sumitomo Rubber Industries and the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz as on the so-called “Rise journey”.

Among customer wins cited for the quarter were Accenture, Adobe, BAE Systems, BMW Group, Delta, Deutsche Börse, L’Oréal, Standard Chartered and Zurich Cantonal Bank.

In the results statement, the supplier noted that Klein’s contract was extended by five years, until April 2030, during the quarter, and that the contract of chief financial officer Dominik Asam has been extended for two years to March 2028.

Asam said: “As we move into the second half, we remain cautiously optimistic, keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments and public sector trends.”

About geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty in 2025, Klein said in a media and analyst question and answer session at the European version of the Sapphire customer conference in May that “C-level conversations around trade conflict” had been affected by global turbulence, including for SAP, leading to simulations about commercial pipelines, the pace of customer interactions in certain industries and geographies. “The technology is there, especially around data, for doing predictions about supply chains,” he said. “There is the potential to go into deep recession, but so far so good. Let’s hope for the best, and at some point we can leave this trade conflict behind us.”

Keith Kirkpatrick, an analyst at the Futurum Group, posted a positive evaluation of SAP’s Q2. “SAP turned in a solid Q2 for FY 2025, with strong growth in cloud revenue, faster ERP adoption and solid margin control,” he said. “Even with growing macroeconomic uncertainty, especially around tariffs, which are slowing down sales cycles in areas like the US public sector and industrial manufacturing, the company stuck to its full-year outlook. That shows confidence in its backlog, AI product lineup and regional reach.”

Kirkpatrick also said more than half of Q2’s cloud orders were linked to AI. “So far, the company has launched 14 industry-specific AI agents to help with quoting, customer service, dispute handling and more,” he added. “By year-end, SAP expects to release 40 agents covering finance, supply chain and HR, including capabilities like predictive planning and intelligent cash flow management.”