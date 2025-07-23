Interview: Is there an easier way to refactor applications?

Looking at a typical Java migration, Jonathan Schneider, CEO and co-founder of Moderne, believes the approach organisations tend to take is unsustainable.

Recalling a conversation with a major bank that needed to migrate to at least Java 17 to fix a particular vulnerability, he says: “The bank was pinned to Java 8 because it was using WebSphere.”

Unless the bank moved applications from the WebSphere Java application server to the Tomcat alternative and upgraded to Java 17, it would not be able to resolve this particular Java vulnerability, adds Schneider.

The challenge, he says, “is how to refactor 3,000 applications onto a more modern Java environment in a way that avoids breaking them”.

Application modernisation is a major headache for IT departments, leading to a drain on resources and a greater cyber security risk, due to older, unpatched code containing known vulnerabilities.

A recent report from analyst Forrester highlights the risk organisations face as they battle to maintain legacy application code, while attempting to respond to market volatility.

Forrester says technical debt both increases IT costs and risks while slowing down the delivery of new capabilities. It urges IT leaders to outsource support for technical debt to a provider, which then enables the IT team to drive forward modern IT architecture and delivery practices.

“Outsourcing the legacy tech stack to proven outsource providers will ensure operational reliability at a negotiated cost, and free up funds and teams to build a modern, adaptive and AI [artificial intelligence]-powered ecosystem that drives innovation and positions you for future growth,” analysts Sharyn Leaver, Eric Brown, Riley McDonnell and Rachel Birrell state in Forrester’s Budget planning: Prepare for even more volatility report.

Application modernisation approaches are not scalable But whether it is the responsibility of an in-house team or an outsourcer, according to Schneider, the traditional way to manage technical debt is not working. Historically, he points out that code was left with product engineers to continue to revise the application going forward and keep it up to date. Sometimes, he says, an IT consulting firm would be brought in to establish a software factory, providing application maintenance, working on one application at a time. According to Schneider, this approach has not worked. The approach Moderne takes is to consider tasks that can be solved horizontally, across the whole business.

Refactor vs. rewrite: Deciding how to fix problem software: At some point, all developers must decide whether to refactor code or rewrite it. Base this choice on factors such as architectural soundness, time, money and goals. Schneider used to work at Netflix and is the inventor of OpenRewrite, an open-source software auto-refactoring tool, and has built a business around the complexity of keeping code current. Every piece of code created basically ends up as technical debt as soon as it is deployed into production. “I could make all the perfect decisions around an application’s architecture and pick all the best libraries today, then, two months from now, for one reason or another, it’s no longer optimal,” he says. Moderne effectively scans enterprise source code and produces a lossless semantic tree (see Swapping out a software library) of the code, stored in a database. This can then be queried to understand the impact of code changes. It can also be used with recipes that enable software developers to replace software libraries in an automated fashion. Software developers can see if the recipe produces the desired results from a coding standpoint; they can tweak it if necessary, before running it to make the required change across the entire code base.