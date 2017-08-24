Mac malware continuing to escalate, warn security researchers

Mac users saw more malware in the second quarter of this year than they saw in all of 2016, according to data collected by Malwarebytes.

More new malware families have appeared in the first half of this year than in any other previous year in Mac history, the data shows.

In the light of these findings, the security firm has released Malwarebytes for Mac to protect against increasing threats to the operating system, either as a standalone system or to run alongside any antivirus software.

According to Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski, antivirus and security awareness is no longer enough defence for Mac users, who will now have to seek additional defences.

The Mac operating system has long been regarded as a relatively secure operating system, but this was mainly due to the fact that there were relatively few threats designed to target Mac users rather than the operating system being inherently secure.

“Mac threats are not taken seriously enough in the security community today,” said Thomas Reed, director of Mac and mobile at Malwarebytes.

“Adware and potentially unwanted programs (PUPs) are becoming a major problem for Mac users. Some very popular apps have been known to carry these threats and despite protections in place,” he said.

The App Store is not immune to these threats, said Reed. “For example, the recent Proton remote access Trojan that plagued Mac users fooled many experienced, security-minded people who became infected.

“Despite what many Mac users think, they are not safe even if they are careful about what they download. Being security-savvy is no longer enough. All Mac users need dedicated protection against malware, adware and PUPs.”

Proton was discovered for sale on a closed Russian cyber crime message board by researchers at security firm, Sixgill.

The researchers reported that the Rat is intended for installation exclusively on Mac OS devices, and includes root-access privileges and features allowing an attacker to obtain full control of the victim’s computer.

Its capabilities include: running real-time console commands and file-manager, keylogging, screenshots, webcam operation and the ability to present a custom native window requesting information such as a credit-card, driver’s license and more.