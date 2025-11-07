Broadband Forum: 5G FWA offers broadband fix for multi-dwelling units

The Broadband Forum has published a technical report outlining how to address the internet challenges people living in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) still face despite rapidly increased broadband access to premises over the past few years.

The report defined fixed wireless access (FWA) as establishing a connection over a radio link for communications between a base station and user equipment, such as 5G modems, that are typically installed in the apartment.

The Broadband Forum added that for radio frequencies below 6 GHz, a 5G network is suitable to provide broadband services with a high level of coverage. But for gigabit-level or multi-gigabit speeds, broadband service providers want to make use of high-band “frequency range 2” 5G mmWave spectrum at 24-40 GHz. This spectrum range has additional signal attenuation when travelling through walls or building materials, so architectures that employ outdoor CPE devices are favoured to maximise performance.

The research project on which the report was based began in 2023. It fundamentally focused on outlining how multiple tenants and apartments can receive gigabit broadband connectivity through a single 5G FWA connection by reusing a building’s existing infrastructure, defining an architecture and requirements for serving multiple tenants in an MDU via FWA through converged and pure 5G network approaches.

The topline finding was that multiple tenants and apartments can share high capacity 5G mmWave links through using existing in-building infrastructure so that delivering 5G broadband to apartment buildings gets simpler, through to a new specification that allows a single 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) modem to deliver high speed connectivity to multiple tenants.

The specification is said to solve challenges prevalent in MDUs, such as the limited availability of service options for subscribers beyond 1Gbps in buildings that lack fibre-based access, and performance or coverage limitations of FWA for individual tenants in large buildings. Technical solutions based on the new standard also allow apartments to be reached using the existing property infrastructure, including twisted pair, telephone wiring, or coaxial cabling, from the attic or basement of the building.

“This publication is a gamechanger for broadband service providers and will ensure that customers, regardless of what type of property they reside in, are served equally when it comes to broadband connectivity,” said Mike Talbert, Broadband Forum multi-tenant FWA project stream lead and Wistron NeWeb Corporation senior director of technology.

“By reusing the existing in-building infrastructure, multiple tenants can be served with one 5G FWA connection, and this specification promises more efficient use of 5G resources, simplified and unified management, and reduced operating costs for operators.”

Christele Bouchat, Broadband Forum network architecture work area co-director and Nokia strategy and standardisation manager, added: “In the past, restrictions set by property owners or the design of existing MDU buildings have limited the possibilities for making high-capacity broadband services available to these subscribers.

“The latest specification addresses these limitations by allowing the installation of a high-performance 5G outdoor FWA system that can be shared by potentially dozens of tenants and connected through existing cabling already in the building.”

The TR-507 and MR-516 standards are now available to download.