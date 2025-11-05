Omada unveils software upgrades to accelerate smarter networking

In an upgrade that spans network planning to management, and marking a “significant evolution” in its ecosystem, Omada has embarked on a software refresh designed to enable to plan smarter networks that can be deployed faster and managed with greater precision and confidence.

The upgrades from TP-Link Systems business solution brand includes enhancements to Omada Network 6.0, Omada App 5.0, Wi-Fi Navi App V1.5 and a new Omada Design Hub. These upgrades are designed to deliver a smarter, more integrated experience for MSPs, system integrators (SIs) and installers as well as everyday users. With end-to-end tools for planning, deployment and management, Omada claimed that it can empower businesses to build high performance networks with greater speed, precision and reliability.

At the heart of the upgrades is Omada Network 6.0, described as a major refit designed to simplify and supercharge network operations. Listed as being built for professionals who are managing complex deployments, it offers a new interface and enhanced interactions to make troubleshooting faster, monitoring more precise and configuration more intuitive.

The redesigned dashboard features a five-tab layout – including overview, topology, Wi-Fi, client and traffic – to deliver better visual insights, while the newly designed interface and menus are aimed at making configuration and management experience smoother. New visualisations, such as AP density maps and heatmaps, are intended to help IT teams understand user behaviour and deployment performance at a glance.

The company said its “standout addition” is the multi-level health scoring system available in the cloud-based controller. It is engineered automatically evaluates the status of devices, clients, WLANs and sites, enabling simplified monitoring and early detection of issues across multiple layers.

Smart Topology has also been upgraded with real-time VLAN visibility and disconnected device tracking. Customisable filters make it easier to locate faults and streamline troubleshooting. Enhanced client recognition now identifies device type, brand and models automatically, while the new device and client page visualises activity timelines and event history for full lifecycle management.

Omada claims that network configuration is faster than ever with a simple three step VLAN setup and centralised bulk port management across switches. These improvements set out to eliminate guesswork and reduce configuration time from hours to minutes, especially in large-scale deployments.

Integrated with Omada’s core solution, the Omada Design Hub is a free, cloud-based network planner, offering AI-powered precision during each stage of deployment. Design Hub helps to “simulate, visualise and deliver tailored solutions” in use cases such as designing for offices, homes, hotels or schools.

Users can now upload floor plans, auto-detect walls and instantly generate Wi-Fi heatmaps. The platform supports auto AP placement and cabling, including cross-floor connections, and one-click proposal exports with topology maps, device lists and simulation results. It supports users to personalise reports for clients, speeding up communication and delivery.

Bulk adjustments, editable equipment lists with pricing, and real-time topology tools have been updated to make planning faster and more accurate. Adaptive spatial models and signal strength calculations ensure reliable coverage and installation-ready designs.

Meanwhile, the Omada Wi-Fi Navi App V1.5, a free networking troubleshooting tools, expands its toolkit for installers and administrators. New features include Wi-Fi Integrated Test, Walking Test, IP/Port Scanners, Public IP Lookup, and Bandwidth/PoE calculators. It also includes iPerf2 support and improved scanning for deployment validation and on-site issue resolution.