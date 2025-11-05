Darktrace: Developer tools under constant attack

Cloud-based developer tools such as Jupyter Notebook and Selenium Grid are constantly under attack, warns Max Heinemeyer, global field chief information security officer (CISO) at cyber security specialist Darktrace.

The company’s research found that the distribution of targets is widespread across the major cloud platforms and geographies. “It’s not like it’s just the US and Azure – there’s a broad distribution of everything that’s attacked all the time,” he said.

This includes the Asia-Pacific region, according to Tony Jarvis, Darktrace vice-president and CISO for Asia-Pacific and Japan. “I will go to some countries and people will tell me, ‘We’re not interesting, they'll target people in the US instead of us.’ No, they don't.”

Data for the warning comes from Darktrace’s Cloudypot, a globally distributed honeypot network designed to attract attacks on cloud infrastructure. “As soon as there’s a new version of a cloud development tool, there’s a huge spike [in attacks],” said Heinemeyer.

He added that while there is a significant drumbeat of attacks against traditional and cloud infrastructure, “as soon as there was anything new around the cloud systems, you could see people really want to get in there”.

It is only a matter of seconds, or minutes at most, between a system coming online and being probed by attackers. “This is automated, so it’s just as easy to do it against one target as another, no matter what industry you're in, what size organisation you are, or what country you’re in,” said Jarvis. “It's very opportunistic. They’ll go after as much as they can, and anywhere they manage to get through the front door is a bonus.”

While noting this should not be interpreted as attribution, Heinemeyer pointed out that most attacks originate from the Chinese IP address space, a finding he said is consistent with threat intelligence from other suppliers.

Telemetry from the Cloudypots shows that the types of attacks are also changing. “Half of the malware we observed was cryptominers, predominantly Monero miners,” said Heinemeyer. The significance of Monero is that, unlike some cryptocurrencies, it can be mined efficiently on a standard CPU.

“I like to compare these cryptominers to a fungus that’s going through most of the internet. It’s almost everywhere,” he said. “Many companies don’t really care about it, if they see it at all, because it’s not doing anything – it’s just sitting there and siphoning off some electricity to generate cryptocurrency.”

But he warned that loader malware can easily replace or augment the cryptominer module with something more dangerous, such as ransomware, or become the entry point for a targeted attack. “So, while this fungus doesn’t feel too bad at first, it might turn infectious overnight.”

The other risk, added Jarvis, is bill shock. A cryptominer can cause cloud-based virtual machines (VMs) to reach capacity, resulting in more VMs being spun up automatically. “A lot of people get a nasty surprise the following month when they get their cloud bill and they say, ‘We didn't use that much cloud services.’ That was the cryptocurrency mining.”

Skills gap and the ephemeral cloud A previous Darktrace survey found that skills shortages are one of the biggest cloud security challenges faced by organisations. “If you think it’s difficult to find a good security analyst, good luck finding a security analyst that can also look at the cloud environment and understand cloud attacks and cloud engineering,” said Heinemeyer. Whether organisations want to hire skilled staff or outsource to a managed security service provider (MSSP), they are facing a huge war for talent, driving the increasing use of automation. “Our tooling and technology should make it so easy that any generalist or any junior person in the SOC [security operations centre] can make the cloud environment secure,” said Heinemeyer. Part of the challenge is the dynamic nature of a cloud environment. In a traditional on-premise environment, an architecture is designed, implemented, and largely fixed. Changes require a formal request process. “Cloud is way more dynamic, so things will change whether or not you want them to,” he said. “We’ve got elasticity and new features being rolled out by cloud vendors all the time. We turn them on, we want to play with them and get the benefits, sometimes before we really understand best practices around them and lock them down.” This means that if you produce a topology diagram, it is out of date within five minutes as resources spin up and down. “That leads to gaps in visibility and gaps in knowledge, so it’s much more difficult to secure,” Jarvis added. The ephemeral nature of cloud environments also makes investigations extremely difficult, said Heinemeyer. If something potentially malicious happens in a container that disappears within 30 seconds, it is hard for the SOC to understand what occurred. “You might say, ‘The device is reset so nothing bad can come out of it,’ but if you are in a regulated industry and an auditor asks you, ‘Can you tell me if you had any incidents? What about this alert on your container? Was that an incident? Was that an attacker? Did any personal information get touched?’, your company will be in hot water if it cannot show it had the ability to investigate,” he warned. “That's why we started automating a lot of this plumbing to get the forensic-level data.”