Antwerp court adjourns high-profile drugs case amid questions over Sky ECC intercept

A court in Belgium has adjourned a high-profile criminal case after defence lawyers raised questions about the integrity of intercept data obtained by police in a hacking operation against the Sky ECC encrypted phone network.

The Antwerp Regional Court adjourned the hearing into multiple defendants accused of drug trafficking offences last week, after defence lawyers found that electronic intercept evidence files had been changed without explanation during the course of the trial.

The investigation centres on a high-profile drug kingpin, Nordin El Hajjioui, known as “Dikke (Fat) Nordin” who is accused of running a criminal drugs gang that imported narcotics though Antwerp alongside multiple other defendants.

The prosecution relies on messages intercepted by French, Dutch and Belgian police from a hacking operation into the Vancouver-based encrypted phone network, Sky ECC, in 2020, which provided real-time access to messages exchanged between members of organised criminal groups.

Some 1,600 Belgian law enforcement officers took part in raids on premises linked to drugs, money laundering and bribery in March 2021, after police infiltrated Sky ECC’s servers in France and decrypted “hundreds of millions” of supposedly encrypted messages.