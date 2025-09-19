French court ruling may lead to legal challenges over state Sky ECC and EncroChat phone hack

The French supreme court has turned to the European Court of Justice to decide whether EU citizens have the right to challenge the legality of evidence obtained by French law enforcement by hacking the Sky ECC cryptophone network.

The Cour de Cassation has asked the European Court of Justice to rule whether French law is in line with European law. It comes after the French courts refused the right of a German citizen to appeal against the lawfulness of the French hacking operation in the French courts.

The decision will have “significant consequences” for legal proceedings in the European Union against individuals who are charged with criminal offences based on evidence obtained by French police from hacking the Sky ECC and EncroChat encrypted phone networks.

French, Belgian and Dutch police infiltrated servers belonging to Sky ECC, the world’s largest cryptophone network, and decrypted millions of messages between June 2019 and March 2021, leading to the arrest of drug gangs across Europe.

French and Dutch police also harvested messages from tens of thousands of EncroChat cryptophone users after police infiltrated the network’s servers in a novel hacking operation in 2020. A three-year investigation led to 6,500 arrests of organised crime and drug groups worldwide and the seizure of nearly €900m in cash and assets.

France ‘breached European law’ A coalition of defence lawyers, known as the Joint Defence Team, are challenging the legality of the French hacking operation. They argue that France breached European law by obtaining millions of encrypted messages from Sky ECC and EncroChat without grounds for suspicion against the individuals targeted. They also argue that the French failed to notify other EU states in advance about when they intercepted messages from phones outside of French territory, denying other EU member states the right to object to the operation. The defence lawyers say that their argument gained extra weight after the French supreme court ruling in June 2025. The court stated that EU states engaged in cross-border digital investigations must formally notify other EU states when intercepting data in their jurisdiction – an obligation defence lawyers say has been ignored in the Sky ECC operation.

No legal recourse Individuals facing prosecution have been denied the right to challenge the lawfulness of the French hacking operations before judges in their own country, because the “mutual recognition” principle requires EU member states to accept evidence provided by other member states under European Investigation Orders (EIOs). At the same time, people have been denied the right to challenge evidence in the French courts, leaving people charged with offences based on intercepted Sky ECC or EncroChat messages without legal recourse to appeal. The key legal decisions 6 July 2020: Germany issues a European Investigation Order (EIO) to request messages and data previously intercepted by France from Sky ECC phones in Germany, as part of a criminal investigation. 12 August 2022: France supplies messages from intercepted Sky ECC phones to Germany. 27 October 2022: A man is held in Germany under pre-trial detention on suspicion of drug trafficking offences. 27 March 2023: The defendant is charged in Germany with drug trafficking offences, based in part on evidence from France’s interception of Sky ECC phones in Germany. Under EU principles of “mutual recognition” German courts are unable to challenge the lawfulness of intercept evidence supplied by France under an EIO. 17 October 2023: Criminal proceedings begin against the defendant in Germany. 23 February 2024: As the defendant is unable to appeal against the use of intercept evidence supplied by France in a German court, lawyers file an appeal on behalf of the defendant in the Paris Court of Appeal. The appeal seeks to annul the “interception and capture” measures taken by France to obtain evidence from the Sky ECC phone network. 3 June 2024: The Paris Court of Appeal holds a hearing into the case. 18 June 2024: The Paris Court of Appeal finds the appeal is inadmissible. The court says that the defendant is not entitled to have a French court review the lawfulness of the evidence against him supplied by France to Germany. Lawyers appeal to the French Supreme Court, the Cours De Cassation in Paris. They argue that the defendant has been deprived of his legal rights to challenge the evidence against him, as there is no legal route for him to challenge the lawfulness of intercept evidence supplied by France, either in France or in Germany. September 2024: In a separate case, the European Court of Human Rights dismissed an appeal by two people in the UK accused of offences based on evidence from EncroChat on the grounds that they had failed to seek redress in the French courts before going to the European Court. 17 June 2025: The French Supreme Court, the Cours De Cassation in Paris, rules that France must notify other EU states when it hacks or intercepts data from devices in their territory. Evidence captured from hacking or interception outside of France could be deemed unlawful and inadmissible if France fails to notify another EU country before hacking or intercepting data in that country. 16 September 2025: The Cours De Cassation in Paris refers questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union asking whether French law conforms with European law. It seeks to establish whether France offers citizens of other EU countries an “effective remedy” to challenge evidence supplied to them by France. German lawyer Christian Lödden and French lawyer Guillaume Martine filed an appeal on behalf of a man accused of crimes based partly on evidence from Sky ECC intercepts in Germany, in the Paris Court of Appeal in June 2024, seeking to challenge the lawfulness of the Sky ECC data. The court ruled that the man was not entitled to be heard by the French Court. Lödden, working with a network of European defence lawyers, appealed the decision in the French supreme court in February last year.