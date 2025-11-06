Interview: Filip Nekvinda on balancing IT stability with digital ambition at Abdul Latif Jameel

In Saudi Arabia, where economic diversification and institutional reform are reshaping the role of business, technology is becoming a central thread in how organisations adapt and grow. The country is undergoing a generational shift, not only in infrastructure and investment, but in mindset, where long-standing industries are being asked to modernise without losing their identity.

For Filip Nekvinda, chief information and digital officer (CIDO) at Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. His role requires navigating the tension between maintaining the stability of core IT systems and pushing forward with digital initiatives that demand experimentation and speed.

“You can’t innovate if your core systems don’t run well,” he says. “And you can’t just keep systems running if you want to stay relevant.”

In his view, reliability and innovation are not in conflict, they are interdependent. It is this dual focus, grounded in the realities of Saudi business culture and the country’s broader transformation, that defines his approach to leadership.

For him, the two domains are not in competition, they are deeply connected. “Operational reliability builds trust. Once you have that foundation, you earn the right to experiment.”

Data-based decisions His approach to innovation is pragmatic. Nekvinda favours small, fast pilots with clear outcomes. “We test, learn and scale only what proves value,” he explains. “That way, we keep the spirit of experimentation alive without putting daily operations at risk.” This philosophy is particularly resonant in a family-run business like Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises. Unlike purely corporate or government organisations, the company’s long-term vision and values-driven leadership create fertile ground for meaningful transformation. “There’s a strong sense of purpose here,” Nekvinda notes. “Decisions are guided by what’s right for the business and the community, not just the next quarter.” That clarity of purpose enables agility. With leadership closely connected to operations, innovation can move quickly and land with impact. Yet Nekvinda is clear: transformation at Abdul Latif Jameel is evolutionary, not disruptive. “It’s about connecting decades of success with the opportunities that modern technology brings.” “We test, learn and scale only what proves value. That way, we keep the spirit of experimentation alive without putting daily operations at risk” Filip Nekvinda, Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises One such opportunity lies in reimagining customer experiences. In the company’s automotive services, the entire customer journey, from booking to feedback, has been digitised. “What used to involve multiple phone calls and manual steps is now fully digital, faster and far more transparent,” he says. The result? New revenue streams, stronger loyalty, and smarter decision-making powered by data. Indeed, data is central to Nekvinda’s strategy. “Data is valuable only when it leads to better decisions,” he explains. By connecting information across business units, the company can anticipate needs, personalise services, and shift from reactive to predictive operations. “That’s where the real value lies, moving from assuming to knowing.” This data-driven approach is already yielding tangible results. By analysing service patterns and customer feedback, the company has improved scheduling, increased satisfaction, and unlocked new efficiencies. “The real impact comes from action,” Nekvinda says. “Data helps us move from reacting to predicting.”