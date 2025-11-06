Wasim Alnahlawi - stock.adobe.co
Interview: Filip Nekvinda on balancing IT stability with digital ambition at Abdul Latif Jameel
The chief information and digital officer discusses the challenges of transformation, the power of data, and how Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is shaping the future of technology leadership
In Saudi Arabia, where economic diversification and institutional reform are reshaping the role of business, technology is becoming a central thread in how organisations adapt and grow. The country is undergoing a generational shift, not only in infrastructure and investment, but in mindset, where long-standing industries are being asked to modernise without losing their identity.
For Filip Nekvinda, chief information and digital officer (CIDO) at Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. His role requires navigating the tension between maintaining the stability of core IT systems and pushing forward with digital initiatives that demand experimentation and speed.
“You can’t innovate if your core systems don’t run well,” he says. “And you can’t just keep systems running if you want to stay relevant.”
In his view, reliability and innovation are not in conflict, they are interdependent. It is this dual focus, grounded in the realities of Saudi business culture and the country’s broader transformation, that defines his approach to leadership.
For him, the two domains are not in competition, they are deeply connected. “Operational reliability builds trust. Once you have that foundation, you earn the right to experiment.”
Data-based decisions
His approach to innovation is pragmatic. Nekvinda favours small, fast pilots with clear outcomes. “We test, learn and scale only what proves value,” he explains. “That way, we keep the spirit of experimentation alive without putting daily operations at risk.”
This philosophy is particularly resonant in a family-run business like Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises. Unlike purely corporate or government organisations, the company’s long-term vision and values-driven leadership create fertile ground for meaningful transformation. “There’s a strong sense of purpose here,” Nekvinda notes. “Decisions are guided by what’s right for the business and the community, not just the next quarter.”
That clarity of purpose enables agility. With leadership closely connected to operations, innovation can move quickly and land with impact. Yet Nekvinda is clear: transformation at Abdul Latif Jameel is evolutionary, not disruptive. “It’s about connecting decades of success with the opportunities that modern technology brings.”
One such opportunity lies in reimagining customer experiences. In the company’s automotive services, the entire customer journey, from booking to feedback, has been digitised. “What used to involve multiple phone calls and manual steps is now fully digital, faster and far more transparent,” he says. The result? New revenue streams, stronger loyalty, and smarter decision-making powered by data.
Indeed, data is central to Nekvinda’s strategy. “Data is valuable only when it leads to better decisions,” he explains. By connecting information across business units, the company can anticipate needs, personalise services, and shift from reactive to predictive operations. “That’s where the real value lies, moving from assuming to knowing.”
This data-driven approach is already yielding tangible results. By analysing service patterns and customer feedback, the company has improved scheduling, increased satisfaction, and unlocked new efficiencies. “The real impact comes from action,” Nekvinda says. “Data helps us move from reacting to predicting.”
Making innovation meaningful
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 provides a national framework for this kind of innovation. Nekvinda sees natural alignment between the country’s ambitions and Abdul Latif Jameel’s digital priorities. “Vision 2030 sets a clear direction for how innovation, technology and talent can drive the next chapter of growth,” he says. “Our initiatives, whether improving customer experience or increasing efficiency, fit squarely within that vision.”
Yet, he is equally committed to preserving the company’s DNA. “Transformation must feel human,” he insists. “Technology should empower people and strengthen the connection between our services and customers. That’s what keeps innovation meaningful and lasting.”
Of course, not every transformation is met with enthusiasm. Resistance, whether from senior executives or frontline employees, is inevitable. Nekvinda’s strategy is to involve people early, listen to their concerns and deliver quick, visible wins.
“When people see how digital tools make their work easier, resistance turns into curiosity,” he says. With senior leaders, the key is linking digital initiatives to business outcomes. With frontline teams, it’s about empathy and collaboration. “People don’t resist change itself; they resist feeling left out of it,” Nekvinda observes. “When communication is open and progress is visible, most sceptics become advocates.”
Looking ahead, Nekvinda sees artificial intelligence (AI) as the most immediately impactful technology. “AI is already improving customer experience, speeding up internal processes, and helping people make better decisions,” he says.
Generative AI, in particular, is transforming how teams interact with data and with each other. “It simplifies communication, automates repetitive tasks, and makes knowledge more accessible.”
But he is quick to clarify that AI’s value lies in augmentation, not automation. “It helps people focus on higher-value work, be more creative and deliver faster results. That’s where technology truly becomes a partner in progress.”
As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid digital evolution, Nekvinda believes the next generation of technology leaders will need more than technical expertise. “Adaptability, strategic thinking, and the ability to connect technology with real business and customer outcomes will be essential,” he says.
Curiosity and continuous learning will also be key. “The landscape is changing fast, and leaders who stay open to new ideas while keeping a clear sense of purpose will continue to move the country forward.”