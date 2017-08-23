Russian hackers expose allegedly doping footballers

Nine British footballers are among those Russian hackers claim failed drug tests in 2015 according to emails between international football governing body Fifa and doping officials.

The hacking group Fancy Bear – also known as APT28, Pawn Storm, Sofacy Group, Sednit and Strontium – has been linked to Russian military intelligence agency GRU and several prominent cyber attacks.

These include cyber attacks on the German parliament, French television station TV5Monde, the White House, Nato, the US Democratic National Committee, and the election campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

More recently, Fancy Bear was among the chief suspects for the brute force attacks on the email systems at Westminster and Holyrood.

Leaked files appear to show that four of the failed drug tests from 2015 were registered by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD). The leaked documents also appear to show that three of the players tested positive for cocaine and one for ecstasy.

Fancy Bear has also made public 25 names of 2010 World Cup players who were allegedly given therapeutic exemptions (TUEs) to use banned substances during the tournament in South Africa, including ex-Premier League players Carlos Tevez, Dirk Kuyt and Gabriel Heinze.

Former Manchester United and Argentina midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron, Diego Milito, and Walter Samuel were also among those named by Fancy Bear for allegedly using banned drugs during the 2010 World Cup. Four German football players, including Mario Gomez, were also named in the document.