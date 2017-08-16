UK workers interested in cyber security, survey shows

Half of UK workers are interested in learning more about cyber security and 43% would consider changing to a career in the field, according to a survey by Course Library, an online platform for job seekers to find appropriate training courses.

Download this free guide New technologies: a source of threat as well as a solution Learn about fighting the ever evolving ransomware, IoT botnet malware and data manipulation attacks. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The research, which surveyed 1,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 64, also revealed that 93% believe it would be beneficial for all UK workers to advance their skillset in cyber security as risk continues to grow.

At the same time, 39% believe they do not understand enough about advancing cyber security threats.

“This latest research by Course Library confirms an advancing skills and knowledge gap in cyber security – a somewhat alarming fact when we consider the exponential rate at which cyber security risks are growing,” said Jazz Gandhum, founder of Course Library.

“Interestingly, the research also confirms a real demand for workers to learn about cyber security risks, whether in a professional capacity for career development or to form a basic understanding for self-protection. Ultimately, education is key here and will help to ensure businesses across the UK have the right skills in-house to combat this growing threat.”

The survey also asked respondents about their understanding and attitudes towards cyber security risks – just 9% thought UK businesses do enough to combat cyber threats, with 46% blaming a lack of understanding and 24% blaming a lack of education.

When asked what they thought could be done to encourage people to work in cyber security, almost half said there should be more education on the subject, and a quarter said there should be more opportunities to train online.

Lee Biggins, co-founder of Course Library, said cyber security continues to be a hot topic in the UK and a lack of skilled talent within this industry could cause more problems for already vulnerable companies.

“That said, it is positive to see that workers are open to pursuing a career within this field and it is important that the government and organisations offer opportunities for people to learn more about this field and gain the core skills necessary,” he said.

According to the latest Global information security workforce study by information security certification body (ISC)2, the projected 1.8 million shortfall in cyber security professionals by 2022 is 20% higher than a five-year forecast previously published by the organisation in 2015. And in Europe, the shortage of cyber security professionals is expected to be about 350,000 by 2022.

In the light of these statistics, (ISC)2 chief operating officer Wesley Simpson said it is encouraging to see interest in the field. “We must do everything we can to attract more entrants into cyber security from non-traditional backgrounds, as deep technical expertise and computing and IT degrees are not necessarily prerequisites for entry into the profession,” he said.

In response to the cyber security skills shortage, the UK government is funding various initiatives directly and in partnership with UK industry to close the skills gap.

These include the Cyber Schools Programme, which aims to train thousands of teenagers in cyber security skills; the GCHQ-backed CyberFirst bursary scheme; and the CyberFirst initiative with industry to find and fast-track tomorrow’s online security experts who are about to start university or are in their first year.

Earlier this month, former GCHQ director Robert Hannigan said the UK is desperately short of cyber skills, and parents should allow children more opportunities to learn by seeing and doing things online.

A failure to include women in cyber security recruitment campaigns, the continued focus on technical skills and a gender pay gap are exacerbating the cyber security skills shortage, say industry experts.