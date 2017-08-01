UK to call on US tech giants to step up fight against extremism

UK home secretary Amber Rudd is expected to call on Silicon Valley executives attending a meeting in San Francisco to play their part in countering extremism.

She is to attend the inaugural meeting of the Global Forum to Counter Terrorism that was set up in June 2017 by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube.

Representatives from the tech industry, government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are expected to share information and best practices about how to counter the threat of terrorist content online.

The meeting is expected to be attended by representatives of the founding companies, around 20 other tech firms and NGOs, and government representatives from the US, Australia, Canada, the European Union (EU) and the UK.

In the wake of the Westminster terror attack on 22 March 2017, Rudd began a crusade against end-to-end encryption, but she appeared to back down after a meeting with representatives of Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft to discuss ways to ensure that security officers get the data they need in the future.

However, Rudd is expected to use the forum meeting in San Francisco to push for increased efforts by service providers to remove extremist content from their platforms.

“Terrorists and extremists have sought to misuse your platforms to spread their hateful messages,” Rudd is expected to tell the tech executives, according to Reuters.

She is expected to say that the forum is “a crucial way to start turning the tide” and that the responsibility for tackling the extremist threat at every level lies with both governments and with industry.

“We have a shared interest: we want to protect our citizens and keep the free and open internet we all love. Today’s meeting of the forum is the next step towards achieving these goals,” she said.

After the London Bridge attack on 3 June 2017, UK prime minister Theresa May called for closer regulation of the internet to “deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online”.

The UK government has come under fire for seeking even greater powers of intrusion after passing the Investigatory Powers Act (IP Act) in December 2016, which many consider too intrusive.

In June 2017, The High Court granted civil rights organisation Liberty permission to challenge what civil rights campaigners see as indiscriminate state surveillance powers in the IP Act.