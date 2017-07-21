CaixaBank deploys tablet PCs across retail banking to improve account management

Spain’s CaixaBank is about to complete a €75m rollout of 33,000 tablet PC devices to all customer service personnel, including cashiers across all its branches.

Along with the tablet PCs, the bank is deploying multifunction printers, cheque readers and scanners and is installing proprietary software to provide what it claims will be full mobile connectivity for financial consultancy.

The project will see all customer-facing employees equipped with tablet PCs, including cashiers.

The rollout is part of a wider digitisation initiative by the bank to offer more efficient, transparent and high-quality customer service.

In 2015, analyst Forrester rated CaixaBank as the top mobile banking provider.

The bank claimed this latest deployment will make it the first bank in Spain to provide 100% of services to customers via mobile technology.

The use of tablet devices will enable it to operate fully paperless branches, the bank said.

CaixaBank said 77% of its commercial branch operations are now fully digitised, and 97% of documentation is signed digitally.

The tablet PCs will enable its account managers to offer customers full consultancy services from any location, using the same terminal as they use at the office. “They can provide comprehensive support in the place of the customer’s choosing, and even sign operations if necessary,” the bank said.

CaixaBank recorded nine million digital signatures in the first quarter of 2017.

The technology also enabled its branches to operate as a consultancy hub, the bank said. “Account managers can connect their devices to the double screens located at customer service posts,” it said. “The customer is then able to view their information together with the account manager, as well as all the associated documentation, ensuring absolute transparency and convenience.”

CaixaBank said account managers and customers will also be able to use Línea Abierta, its online banking application, to view all transaction documentation at any time. This will help to automate filing, it said, making it easier for staff to organise operations, while reducing paper usage.

CaixaBank account managers will also be issued with smartphones carrying proprietary applications developed by the bank to help them plan operations and customer service.