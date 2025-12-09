Why bug bounty schemes have not led to secure software

Governments should make software companies liable for developing insecure computer code. So says Katie Moussouris, the white hat hacker and security expert who first persuaded Microsoft and the Pentagon to offer financial rewards to security researchers who found and reported serious security vulnerabilities.

Bug bounty schemes have since proliferated and have now become the norm for software companies, with some, such as Apple, offering awards of $2m or more to those who find critical security vulnerabilities.

Moussouris likens security vulnerability research to working for Uber, only with lower pay and less job security. The catch is that people only get paid if they are the first to find and report a vulnerability. Those who put in the work but get results second or third get nothing.

“Intrinsically, it is exploitative of the labour market. You are asking them to do speculative labour, and you are getting something quite valuable out of them,” she says.

Some white hat hackers, motivated by helping people fix security problems, have managed to make a living by specialising in finding medium-risk vulnerabilities that may not pay as well as the high-risk bugs, but are easier to find.

But most security researchers struggle to make a living as bug bounty hunters.

“Very few researchers are capable of finding those elite-level vulnerabilities, and very few of the ones that are capable think it is worth their while to chase a bug bounty. They would rather have a nice contract or a full-time role,” she says.

Ethical hacking comes with legal risks Its not just the lack of a steady income. Security researchers also face legal risks from anti-hacking laws, such as the UK’s Computer Misuse Act and the US’s draconian Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. When Moussouris joined Microsoft in 2007, she persuaded the company to announce that it would not prosecute bounty hunters if they found online vulnerabilities in Microsoft products and reported them responsibly. Other software companies have since followed suit. The UK government has now recognised the problem and promised to introduce a statutory defence for cyber security researchers who spot and share vulnerabilities to protect them from prosecution. Another issue is that many software companies insist on security researchers signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before paying them for their vulnerability disclosures. This flies against the best practices for security disclosures, which Moussouris has championed through the International Standards Organisation (ISO). When software companies pay the first person to discover a vulnerability a bounty in return for signing an NDA, that creates an incentive for those who find the same vulnerability to publicly disclose it, increasing the risk that a bad actor will exploit it for criminal purposes. Worse, some companies use NDAs to keep vulnerabilities hidden but don’t take steps to fix them, says Moussouris, whose company, Luta Security, manages and advises on bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programmes. “We often see a big pile of unfixed bugs,” she says. “And some of these programmes are well funded by publicly traded companies that have plenty of cyber security employees, application security engineers and funding.” Some companies appear to regard bug bounties as a replacement for secure coding and proper investment in software testing. “We are using bug bounties as a stop-gap, as a way to potentially control the public disclosure of bugs, and we are not using them to identify symptoms that can diagnose our deeper lack of security controls,” she adds. Ultimately, Moussouris says, governments will have to step in and change laws to make software companies liable for errors in their software, in much the same way car manufacturers are responsible for safety flaws in their vehicles. “All governments have pretty much held off on holding software companies responsible and legally liable, because they wanted to encourage the growth of their industry,” she says. “But that has to change at a certain point, like automobiles were not highly regulated, and then seatbelts were required by law.”

AI could lead to less secure code The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) could make white hat hackers redundant altogether, but perhaps not in a way that leads to better software security. All of the major bug bounty platforms in the US are using AI to help with the triage of vulnerabilities and to augment penetration testing. An AI-powered penetration testing platform, XBow, recently topped the bug bounty leaderboard by using AI to focus on relatively easy-to-find vulnerabilities and testing likely candidates in a systematic way to harvest security bugs. “Once we create the tools to train AI to make it appear to be as good, or better in a lot of cases, than humans, you are pulling the rug out of the market. And then where are we going to get the next bug bounty expert?” she asks. The current generation of experts with the skills to spot when AI systems are missing something important is in danger of disappearing. “Bug bounty platforms are moving towards an automated, driverless version of bug bounties, where AI agents are going to take the place of human bug hunters,” she says. Unfortunately, it’s far easier for AI to find software bugs than it is to use AI to fix them. And companies are not investing as much as they should in using AI to mitigate security risks. “We have to figure out how to change that equation very quickly. It is easier to find and report a bug than it is for AI to write and test a patch,” she says.

Bug bounties have failed Moussouris, a passionate and enthusiastic advocate of bug bounty schemes, is the first to acknowledge that bug bounty schemes have, in one sense, failed. Some things have improved. Software developers have shifted to better programming languages and frameworks that make it harder to introduce particular classes of vulnerability, such as cross-site scripting errors. But there is, she suggests, too much security theatre. Companies still address faults because they are visible, but hold off fixing things that the public can’t see, or use non-disclosure agreements to buy silence from researchers to keep vulnerabilities from the public. Moussouris believes that AI will ultimately take over from human bug researchers, but says the loss of expertise will damage security. The world is on the verge of another industrial revolution, but it will be bigger and faster than the last industrial revolution. In the 19th century, people left agriculture to work long hours in factories, often in dangerous conditions for poor wages. As AI takes over more tasks currently carried out by people, unemployment will rise, incomes will fall and economies risk stagnation, Moussouris predicts. The only answer, she believes, is for governments to tax AI companies and use the proceeds to provide the population with a universal basic income (UBI). “I think it has to, or literally there will be no way for capitalism to survive,” she says. “The good news is that human engineering ingenuity is still intact for now. I still believe in our ability to hack our way out of this problem.” Read more about bug bounties Salesforce’s bug bounty programme paid out $3m in 2023: Ethical hackers disclosed more than 4,000 vulnerabilities to Salesforce last year through its bug bounty programme, and received over $3m in rewards.

Google launches bug bounties for GenAI attack scenarios: Google expands its bug bounty programme to encompass generative artificial intelligence and takes steps to grow its commitment to supply chain security as it relates to the emerging technology.

Yahoo picks Intigriti to run crowdsourced bug bounty programme: Digital media brand Yahoo is setting up a crowdsourced bug bounty programme with ethical hacking specialist Intigriti, and is reaching out to the Capture the Flag community to participate.

Microsoft to offer hackers millions in Zero Day Quest event: Microsoft launched Zero Day Quest on Tuesday with a preliminary event offering bug bounty researchers rewards with multipliers for select security scenarios.

Growing tensions between governments and bug bounty hunters The work of bug bounty hunters has also been impacted by moves to require software technology companies to report vulnerabilities to governments before they fix them. It began with China in 2021, which required tech companies to disclose new vulnerabilities within 48 hours of discovery. “It was very clear that they were going to evaluate whether or not they were going to use vulnerabilities for offensive purposes,” says Moussouris. In 2020, the European Union (EU) introduced the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), which introduced similar disclosure obligations, ostensibly to allow European government to prepare their cyber defences. Moussouris is a co-author of the ISO standard on vulnerability disclosure. One of its principles is to limit the knowledge of security bugs to the smallest number of people before they are fixed. The EU argues that its approach will be safe because it is not asking for a deep technical explanation of the vulnerabilities, nor is it asking for proof-of-concept code to show how vulnerabilities can be exploited. But that misses the point, says Moussouris. Widening the pool of people with access to information about vulnerabilities will make leaks more likely and raises the risk that criminal hackers or hostile nation-states will exploit them for crime or espionage.

Risk from hostile nations Moussouris does not doubt that hostile nations will exploit the weakest links in government bug notification schemes to learn new security exploits. If they are already using those vulnerabilities for offensive hacking, they will be able to cover their tracks. “I anticipate there will be an upheaval in the threat intelligence landscape because our adversaries absolutely know this law is going to take effect. They are certainly positioning themselves to learn about these things through the leakiest party that gets notified,” she says. “And they will either start targeting that particular software, if they weren’t already, or start pulling back their operations or hiding their tracks if they were the ones using it. It’s counterproductive,” she adds. Moussouris is concerned that the US will likely follow the EU by introducing its own bug reporting scheme. “I am just holding my breath, anticipating that the US is going to follow, but I have been warning them against it.”