Yahoo picks Intigriti to run crowdsourced bug bounty programme

Digital media firm Yahoo has launched a public, crowdsourced bug bounty programme through ethical hacking specialist Intigriti, inviting ethical hackers to poke around its insides to seek and destroy bugs and vulnerabilities. The launch of the programme comes in the wake of a pilot hackathon held by Yahoo and Intigriti in the latter’s home town of Antwerp in Belgium.

Yahoo, which is technically the successor organisation to ‘90s internet pioneer Yahoo!, runs multiple services, these days including AOL, Built by Girls, tech websites Engadget and TechCrunch, and the remaining Yahoo! internet services.

Yahoo has run its own bug bounty programme for around 10 years, but this new partnership covering Europe will see it open up its platforms to the 75,000 ethical hackers who are currently registered on Intigriti’s platform, as well as any others who may wish to take part. A total of 70 different assets will be in scope under the programme, from web domains to search services and their underlying application programming interfaces (APIs).

Bounty payouts on the programme will be scaled depending on their potential impact, from approximately $100 to $500 for a low-severity issue, up to $10,000 for high-rated flaws, and up to $15,000 for the most critical bugs such as zero-days.

“Expanding our bug bounty programme with Intigriti gives us a bigger outreach to the global ethical hacker community. We want to cater to as many people as possible and provide the best service possible to our users,” saud Arjun Govindaraju, Yahoo technical principal security engineer.