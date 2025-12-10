Google DeepMind partners with UK government to deliver AI

The UK government is partnering with Google DeepMind through a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help deliver scientific breakthroughs and smarter public services.

It includes the potential for a new AI system, Gemini for Government, which the government hopes will cut bureaucracy, automate routine tasks and free up civil servants to focus on improving services for people.

Through the partnership, Google DeepMind said its existing cutting-edge AI models will be made available to UK scientists. These include tools like AlphaGenome, which uses AI to sequence strands of DNA and spot potential weaknesses; and AI Co-scientist, supporting researchers to generate new theories and research proposals.

DeepMind describes these tools as working like an AI microscope – designed to support scientific discovery, and enabling researchers to tackle problems of unprecedented complexity and scale. The AlphaFold tool, for example, which predicts protein structures, has already furthered work in a range of areas such as crop resilience and antimicrobial resistance.

Education is another possible use case. Google DeepMind said it is looking to develop a version of Gemini grounded in the national curriculum. It said it is also supporting research into AI in education, and its impact on teaching and learning.

Discussing the partnership, prime minister Keir Starmer said: “This partnership will make sure we harness developments in AI for public good so that everyone feels the benefits.

“That means using AI to tackle everyday challenges like cutting energy bills thanks to cheaper, greener energy and making our public services more efficient so that taxpayers’ money is spent on what matters most to people.”

The partnership will lead to DeepMind opening its first automated research lab in the UK next year, a move Labour hopes will strengthen the country’s position as a global leader in science and technology.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall said: “DeepMind serves as the perfect example of what UK-US tech collaboration can deliver – a firm with roots on both sides of the Atlantic backing British innovators to shape the curve of technological progress.”

The lab uses Google’s Gemini engine to provide AI and robotics to power new discoveries and run experiments. The main focus area for the new lab will be the development of superconductor materials capable of carrying electricity with zero resistance. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said such superconductors could be used in low-cost medical imaging and help to ensure the next generation of computer chips are more power-efficient.

Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind co-founder and CEO, said: “AI has incredible potential to drive a new era of scientific discovery and improve everyday life. We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with the UK government and build on the country’s rich heritage of innovation to advance science, strengthen security and deliver tangible improvements for citizens.”

The partnership marks Google’s latest backing of the UK’s tech and science sector. In the summer, it announced it would be helping to modernise outdated government IT.

Google has also committed a £5bn investment to support UK AI infrastructure and research efforts, which was announced ahead of US president Donald Trump’s state visit.