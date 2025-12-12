University of York plumps for Workday to spruce up HR and finance

York University has chosen HR and finance systems software-as-a-service supplier Workday to replace more than 30 HR and finance applications, in addition to another 27 systems.

In a Workday press statement, Nigel Alcock, chief financial and operating officer at the University of York, said: “With critical system deadlines approaching and the complexity of managing numerous applications across HR and finance, we needed a partner that could deliver a scalable, integrated solution.

“Workday’s platform will transform how we operate, giving us the agility and insights needed to serve our students and staff effectively, while maintaining our position as a leading research-intensive institution.”

The university and the supplier stated that the previous HR and finance applications set up amounted to a “dated and inconsistent user experience, limited self-service, and made data-driven decision-making challenging”.

In collaboration with KPMG UK, the university intends to replace these systems with “one unified platform that connects HR and finance data, delivers real-time insights, streamlines processes and helps reduce costs.”

The supplier cited some other higher education customer wins as showing momentum in the sector. The University of Hull announced, in September 2024, that it selected the supplier’s Human Capital Management and Financial Management systems, again with KPMG as the implementation firm. It went live in the summer of 2025.

The supplier flagged, in its release, some other higher education customers, Bow Valley College, in Canada, and go-lives at the University of Melbourne and the University of Auckland.