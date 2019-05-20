How Open University went from bespoke IT to vanilla SAP

During a presentation at the #itelli2019 for the SAP Community annual conference in London, Chris Youles, chief information officer (CIO) of Open University (OU), describes how SAP consultant itelligence helped the Open University to replace 20-year-old legacy systems with new SAP cloud products.

The OU also used resources from Infosys, its offshore IT provider, to free up in-house IT staff, so they could work on an SAP business transformation initiative.

There were several business drivers behind the project. The university needed to modernise they way it operated, its business processes and the system it used. From an IT perspective, he says: “Some of the tech was going end-of-life and we had to upgrade. I used fear to frighten the board so they had to agree do something.”

Since the OU was established half a century ago, the world of distance learning has changed. It used to deliver courses on audio cassettes, then CD, then DVD, and now online to any student, globally.

From a business perspective, he says: “The OU has a huge amount at stake.” For instance, Microsoft, Google, Facebook and LinkedIn are all pushing hard to provide distance learning.

“The OU has to keep a close eye at what the market wants,” says Youles. “But we have more agile competitors. The OU needs to regain its position as a world leader in distance learning. Digital transformation is core.”

For him, the OU needs to understand what digital transformation meant to its business. “It is a marathon, not a sprint,” says Youles. “We wanted to get data-driven student stuff, so we needed to get new back-ends. My users don’t care if there are boxes in our server room. They care about the services they can deliver to students.”

Keeping SAP vanilla Youles decided to standardise on a new cloud-hosted SAP system, implemented with help from itelligence . Infosys was also asked to give a second opinion on the project. "I am delivering SAP ERP as a minimal viable product," he says, "For instance, the features users ask for may not be included in the vanilla SAP implementation. "This is not often palatable to the users who want to transform their work," says Youles. "If we don't have resolve, we won't do this. We needed to keep the folks cajoled. It's like herding cows." As an example of the type of conversations he needed to have, he describes how the OU's HR director wanted a talent management module. "We can live without that for a while. It's more important to ensure people are getting paid than having the ability to recruit people."

As technology changes have an increasing impact on organisations, 2019 is the year when CIOs must adapt their teams to better manage digital disruption and business innovation. In late 2017, Youles he spoke to the board at the OU about why it was essential to stay on vanilla SAP. He said he explained how it had taken six months to make a change the OU’s old, heavily customised Siebel CRM. “We have spent last 15 years making our old bespoke Siebel product,” said Youles. “Suggesting we go to a new SAP CRM is quite scary. This is a product that comes out of the box and remains vanilla, and won’t be customised. It is a hard journey. I used the Siebel update to illustrate how complex custom systems are. The board needed to understand that we had to keep the product as simple as possible.” In Youles’ experience, customisation does not make sense. “It is not the technology, but the business process that is flawed. You don’t want to install a new digital system and keep analogue processes.” According to Youles, this simply replaces a paper process with digital versions of the paper process. “In the mid-‘90s, all paper processes were computerised,” he says. From an OU perspective, he says this meant it was not possible to use data to power the student journey, as the data held in these legacy IT systems was inconsistent. The business processes were broken. “When we deliver a new student system, it will have no bearing on the past.”