Harrow Council votes on Cellnex to advance borough connectivity

London is perhaps one the last places in the UK that people would regard as having poor connectivity, yet a number of its regions suffer from lack of adequate mobile coverage and gigabit access. As a result, Harrow Council has revealed that it has embarked on a plan to improve mobile connectivity in the borough.

Recently celebrating 60 years since becoming a London borough, Harrow is home to a total usual resident population of 261,300 people, living in 89,600 households. As it serves its growing population and businesses, the council believes that reliable 4G and 5G is a necessity.

The agreement with Cellnex will see Harrow Council provide access to its street furniture, such as lighting columns, for the deployment of small cell technology. This infrastructure is regarded as essential for mobile network operators (MNOs) to boost mobile coverage and capacity, targeting known connectivity blackspots, particularly around Harrow’s high street and transport hubs.

The collaboration aims to address the frustrating reality of poor mobile signal in busy urban areas and enable multiple network operators to improve coverage, with the hope that this will improve digital inclusion and local economic growth.

The open-access model on which the platform is based, championed by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT), is designed to create what is a “more dynamic and competitive” environment that allows multiple telecommunications providers to invest in and improve their networks in Harrow.

The council regards the benefits of enhanced connectivity as key for tackling digital exclusion, providing a reliable network that community-led initiatives – such as Digital Champion schemes – depend on to help residents build confidence and get online.

“We know it can be frustrating trying to use data or connect to mobile signal in busy areas. That’s why we’re putting residents and businesses first by bringing better connectivity to help people carry out their day-to-day activities while on the go,” said councillor Norman Stevenson, cabinet member for business, employment and property at Harrow Borough Council.

“This partnership helps to deliver Harrow’s Digital Infrastructure Strategy which aims to support the roll-out of both advanced mobile networks and full-fibre broadband to drive economic growth and digital inclusion as well as attract private investment.”

The partnership is the latest in a series of open access agreements Cellnex UK has signed with local authorities this year, including nearby Hounslow, and Swansea in Wales. Cellnex said that it is actively pursuing these collaborative agreements to quickly and effectively widen coverage for businesses and communities across the country. With this latest partnership, Cellnex aims to deliver crucial connectivity upgrades and address service gaps.

“We are increasingly looking for ways to creatively improve the reliability of mobile coverage throughout the UK. By working collaboratively with local authorities, like Harrow, we want to unlock the available public assets around us that can accelerate the deployment of connectivity solutions where they are needed most,” added Cellnex UK commercial director Camilla Vauiter.

“Connectivity is more than just infrastructure; it’s ensuring everyone can participate fully in today’s digital society. This partnership with Harrow will help build that foundation.”