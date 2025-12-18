Freshwave, O2 enhance mobile connectivity for Guildford

Following other local authorities in the belief that better digital infrastructure mean stronger local economies, more resilient communities and a region that that thrives, Surrey County Council has enhanced connectivity in its county town of Guildford, in an effort to support the wider network and to provide an improved experience on mobile devices.

Under an open access agreement with Surrey County Council, neutral host provider Freshwave is deploying 13 new 4G/5G outdoor small cells for mobile operator O2 in Guildford city centre. Open access agreements allow local authorities to retain control of their street assets while working with different mobile network operators (MNOs) and neutral hosts such as Freshwave.

The outdoor small cells comprise compact mobile units, which are roughly the size of a shoebox and are designed to improve coverage in areas with high footfall. Their small size allows them to be discretely installed on existing street furniture such as lamp posts, making them appropriate for urban environments. By processing mobile traffic at street level, small cells can help reduce pressure on the wider network. This is said to allow more people to call, text and access data simultaneously, improving the overall mobile experience.

The new deployment sees small cells strategically placed in high-demand areas including the high street, as well as around Guildford Castle and near Guildford Station, delivering enhanced mobile connectivity for customers of O2 while, added Freshwave, maintaining the city centre’s historic charm. Nine are already live and O2 said that they are already enhancing connectivity in busy public areas, benefiting residents, businesses and visitors.

Commenting on the deployment, Matt Furniss, cabinet member for highways, transport and economic growth, at Surrey County Council, said: “We’re proud to be working with O2 and Freshwave to enhance mobile connectivity in Guildford, supporting our digital strategy and helping bring our high streets into the modern age. Better digital infrastructure means stronger local economies, more resilient communities and a Surrey that thrives both today and tomorrow.”

Robert Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2, added: “This small cell deployment in Guildford is a great example of our £700m Mobile Transformation Plan in action. We’re bringing faster, more reliable connectivity to busy public spaces to meet record network demand, with targeted deployments delivering real benefits for communities.”

Neil Barnes, mobile network operator account director at Freshwave, said: “We’re making it easier for the network operators to deliver mobile coverage where it matters most. In Guildford, our open access agreement with Surrey County Council, together with our partnership with O2, means faster roll out, less street clutter and stronger connectivity for the community. It’s a smart, efficient way to support local needs while keeping the city’s character intact.”

Freshwave said that the new deployment means that it has deployed more than 800 outdoor small cells across the UK on behalf of the MNOs who want to boost community connectivity for their customers. In August 2025, the company partnered with O2 to deliver small cells in the county of Cornwall, specifically in St Ives and Newquay.