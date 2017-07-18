UK lags behind Europe in digital risk awareness, study shows

UK respondents to a survey of nearly 1,000 small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) consistently identified 2% to 25% fewer risks for each risk area analysed than their counterparts in France and Germany.

External cyber risks were thought to be the most concerning category of digital threat for businesses by 68% of respondents, according to the survey by international law firm Gowling WLG.

This risk is expected to grow even further, with 51% of respondents believing it will increase within the next three years.

External cyber risk was followed by customer security (57%), identity theft or cloning (47%) and rogue employees (42%) in the respondents’ assessments.

More than one-third of them (40%) also thought that insufficient technical and business knowledge among employees was a risk to their business.

Helen Davenport, director at Gowling WLG, said recent wide-ranging external cyber attacks such as WannaCry and Petya had reinforced the real and immediate threat of cyber crime to all organisations and businesses.

“However, there tends to be an ‘it won’t happen to me’ attitude among business leaders, who on the one hand anticipate that external cyber attacks will increase over the next three years, but on the other hand fail to identify such areas of risk as a concern for them,” she said. “This is likely to prevent them from preparing suitably for digital threats that they may face.”

The research revealed that while nearly one-third of UK businesses feel digital risks related to regulatory issues have increased in the past three years, only 29% believe regulatory issues are a risk to their business.