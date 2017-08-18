TechTarget

Best of VMworld 2017 Awards nominations now open until 31 August


Caroline Donnelly
Datacentre Editor

Read the criteria for the Best of VMworld Europe User Awards and find out how to submit your nomination

CIOs, IT directors, resellers and suppliers now have until Thursday 31 August to submit their entries for this year’s Best of VMworld 2017 Europe Awards.

Hosted by Computer Weekly and SearchServerVirtualisation.com, the awards are free to enter, with interested parties invited to submit details of their innovative cloud, mobility and data protection projects through our easy-to-complete nomination form, which can be found here.

Each winner will be offered the chance to have their award-worthy projects profiled by Computer Weekly in the wake of VMworld Europe 2017, which takes place this September in Barcelona.

Please review the entry criteria for further information if you wish to enter a use case on behalf of a client.

Categories

The categories for this year’s awards have been tweaked to cover the broad spectrum of IT projects for which VMware’s technologies, and those of its ecosystem partners, are typically used.

A full list of the Best of VMworld Awards categories can be found below. Entries will be assessed by an independent panel of judges ahead of the winners being formally announced around the time of VMworld Europe in September.

  • Best cloud project
  • Best desktop virtualisation and mobility project
  • Best data security and data protection project

Once the individual category winners are decided, the judges will also be asked to pick their “champion of champions”, who will be honoured with the Best of Show award for their innovative use of technology, and will also receive three complimentary passes to VMworld Europe 2018.

For further information about entering the VMworld Europe User Awards, contact Computer Weekly datacentre editor Caroline Donnelly at cdonnelly@techtarget.com.

The Best of VMworld Europe Awards 2017 nominations form

