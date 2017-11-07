UK spies face landmark challenge over mass surveillance in human rights court

The government’s signals intelligence agency, GCHQ, today faces a landmark legal challenge to its mass surveillance programmes, which collect and store vast databases of people’s email and phone communications and data from telecommunications networks that pass through the UK.

Some 10 human rights organisations, including Liberty, Amnesty International, Privacy International, the American Civil Liberties Union, and journalism groups, are challenging the lawfulness of GCHQ’s vast interception programme in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg.

The case is the first time the ECHR (pictured above) has been asked to rule whether surveillance undertaken on a mass scale by the UK and other governments is lawful, and to address what minimum safeguards are needed to ensure the privacy of individuals – the majority of no intelligence value – caught up in electronic surveillance.

The campaigning groups will challenge the UK’s right to intercept in bulk and store the contents of any communication that passes through the UK on telecommunication networks and subsea cables, including emails and web browsing records.

They will also ask the court to rule on the lawfulness of UK intelligence agencies accessing intercepted communications from overseas intelligence agencies, including the US National Security Agency (NSA) – a practice the groups argue circumvents the safeguards imposed by UK law.

“For years, the UK government has been intercepting the private communications and data of millions of people around the world,” said Scarlet Kim, legal officer at Privacy International, one of the groups behind the case.

“At the same time, it can access similarly enormous troves of information intercepted by the US government. These practices are unlawful and violate the fundamental rights of individuals across the world.”

“The UK intelligence services – the Security Service (MI5), the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) – can now intercept, store and analyse vast amounts of internet and telephone communications regardless of any individual ground for reasonable suspicion,” the non-government organisations (NGOs) argue in their application to the court.

Bulk interception by the UK, and the ability of the UK security services to obtain vast troves of data from the US and other intelligence partners, are incompatible with the rights to freedom of expression and privacy guaranteed by Articles 8 and 10 of the European Convention of Human Rights, the submission said.

The groups, which include the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, argue that the government is likely to have spied on their communications, violating their rights to privacy and freedom of expression, and jeopardising journalistic confidential sources and whistleblowers.

‘Unlawful’ spying and surveillance programmes The UK’s most secret court, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), revealed in a ruling in June 2015 that GCHQ has unlawfully spied on Amnesty International and South Africa’s Legal Resources Centre.



The case centres around surveillance programmes exposed by the former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. They include Tempora, a UK government programme that allows GCHQ to store internet traffic entering the UK through fibre-optic cables for “retrospective analysis”. GCHQ also has access to communications data collected by the US government through a series of programmes called Upstream, which collects vast amounts of data from taps on internet cables passing through the United States. Another programme, Prism, run by the NSA and also accessible to GCHQ, collects emails, chats, videos, images and communications data from at least seven large US technology companies, including Microsoft, Apple, Yahoo!, Google, Facebook, Skype and Youtube. In written submissions, the UK government argues that the human rights groups have mischaracterised the UK’s surveillance regime, and ignored the “surgical precision” which GCQH is required to interrogate the bulk data it collects. “What ultimately matters for privacy rights is not the mere fact that data is subject to bulk interception. What matters is the adequacy of the safeguards that either allow or prevent such data from being examined, ” it said.