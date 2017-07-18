Lords’ inquiry finds data flows key to post-Brexit trade and security

Greater friction around data transfers between the UK and European Union (EU) after Brexit could present a non-tariff trade barrier and hinder police and security co-operation, according to a report by a Lords’ committee.

Download this free guide Cyber security in the Middle East It is not just western countries such as the US and the UK that are being targeted by hackers, as the rapidly developed and wealthy nations of the Middle East become targets of both politically and financially driven attacks. Discover how cyber security expertise can help businesses in the Middle East navigate digital transformations and keep cyber criminals at bay. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The report is based on the findings of an inquiry by the House of Lords EU Home Affairs sub-committee into the implications of Brexit with regard to the EU’s data protection rules.

The inquiry is part of a series of short investigations by the House of Lords EU committee and its six sub-committees examining the key issues that will arise in the Brexit negotiations.

The report, Brexit: the EU data protection package, noted that the UK government has indicated that it wishes to secure “unhindered” and “uninterrupted” flows of data between the UK and the EU after Brexit to facilitate both trade and cooperation in law enforcement.

Both of these rely on shared standards of data protection, and if the government’s objectives are not achieved, the UK could be at a competitive disadvantage, the report said.

In testimony to the inquiry in February 2017, digital minister Matt Hancock said the UK planned a full implementation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and was confident of agreements with the US to ensure uninhibited data exchanges with the EU and the US post-Brexit.

Also, UK police could lose access to information and intelligence mechanisms that are currently sourced through the UK’s membership of Eurojust and Europol and are vital for UK law enforcement.

“The government must not only signal its commitment to unhindered and uninterrupted flows of data, but set out clearly, and as soon as possible, how it plans to deliver that outcome,” the report said.



According to the report, the most effective way to achieve unhindered and uninterrupted flows of data would be to apply an “adequacy decision” from the European Commission to confirm that the UK’s data protection rules offered a standard of protection equivalent to the EU’s.

This would provide the least burdensome and most comprehensive platform for sharing data with the EU, and would offer stability and certainty for businesses, the report said, noting that alternative mechanisms to allow data to flow out of the EU for commercial purposes were less effective than an adequacy decision.

Considering that three-quarters of the UK’s cross-border data flows are with EU countries, the report said it would be difficult for the country to get by without an adequacy arrangement.

Failure to secure an adequacy finding would leave companies having to rely on standard contractual clauses and binding corporate rules to ensure data flows between the EU and the UK, but the report warned that these mechanisms may not be available to some types of companies and were currently subject to legal challenge.

The report warned that if an adequacy decision was not agreed, there were no apparent fall-back options for law enforcement purposes that would enable data to be shared with the EU. This raised concerns about the UK’s ability to maintain deep police and security cooperation with the EU after Brexit.

In the light of these findings, the report urged the UK government to ensure that a transitional arrangement was agreed until an adequacy decision could be taken, to avoid a cliff-edge for data transfers when the UK leaves the EU.

“We urge the government to ensure that any transitional arrangements agreed during the withdrawal negotiations provide for continuity of data-sharing, pending the adoption of adequacy decisions in respect of the UK,” the committee report said.

Committee chairman Lord Jay said the maintenance of unhindered data flows was crucial for business and effective police co-operation in view of the fact that the volume of data stored electronically and moving across borders had grown hugely over the past 20 years.

“The committee was concerned by the lack of detail on how the government plans to maintain unhindered data flows post-Brexit,” he said.