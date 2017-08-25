TechTarget

Nasdaq offers stock market information through Equinix Slough datacentre


Deal sees UK businesses offered access to US equity data from Equinix's LD4 Slough datacentre

Nasdaq has signed a deal to use Equinix’s datacentre in Slough, giving UK financial services firms and wealth managers local access to US equity data.

The financial and stock market information provider is now hosting its TotalView and Basic products from Equinix’s LD4 Slough datacentre, ensuring businesses get fast and secure access to the data feeds.

Nasdaq Basic gives investors access to real-time information on US-listed securities, while TotalView is the company’s top product, offering major traders a far broader spectrum of data on market players. It features every order and quote from the listed securities on the Nasdaq, NYSE and NYSE MKT stock exchanges.  

Jeff Kimsey, head of global data products at Nasdaq, told Computer Weekly that the agreement is part of a push to make the organisation’s products and services available to as large an audience of investors and wealth managers as possible.

“We have a big team in the Nordics and a decently-sized team in London and we cover all of Europe,” he said. “So as our customer base grows over there, we decided it is a good idea for us to ship this data over there.

“Somebody who is a wealth manager in London and has a clientele interested in buying US stocks may want to know what certain prices are. They would be able to plug [our products] into their front end and understand what those prices are.”

The partnership means European customers will be able to view US feeds from a more localised access point, including those who many already have a network connection to LD4.

James Maudslay, senior manager of financial services and insurance at Equinix, said the datacentre provides a fast connection, which is crucial for this type of data.

“London and New York are at the heart of global trading, so it is essential to have rapid and secure connections between the two to enable both economies to continue flourishing,” he said.

“This is where our London and New York datacentre campuses come into their own. Being able to directly connect to Nasdaq allows Equinix customers within LD4 to take advantage of top-quality granular trading information. This means having access to the best bids and offers available on the inside market and therefore increased opportunity to consume valuable US equity data.”

