Post Office offered bailout to cover £104.4m IR35 tax bill linked to Horizon IT scandal

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has offered to pay £104.4m to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) to cover the cost of historic IR35-related assessment errors made by the Post Office while employing contractors to assist with its handling of the Horizon IT scandal, it has emerged.

A document, published on the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) pages on the Gov.uk website late last month, confirmed the UK competition watchdog’s Subsidy Advice Unit has been approached to advise the DBT on bailing out the Post Office to the tune of £141.8m.

The majority of this sum is earmarked to cover the cost of the Post Office’s IR35 liabilities, while the remainder will help fund the organisation’s Remediation Unit, which is responsible for delivering redress for subpostmasters affected by the Horizon IT scandal.

In a statement to Computer Weekly, a Post Office spokesperson said the organisation had “in common with many government departments” been informed by HMRC that it had incorrectly assessed the IR35 status of the contractors it had engaged to assist with the fallout from the Horizon IT scandal.

“This population [of contractors] had been unusually large to enable the provision of information and documents to the public inquiry, handle thousands of remediation claims and the development of systems to move off Horizon,” the spokesperson said. “It is a historical and complex issue that has been under discussion for many years with HMRC.”

In response to the HMRC investigation, the Post Office spokesperson said the organisation has taken steps to prevent any further mistakes in its approach to IR35.

“Post Office has taken action to amend our policy and approach regarding IR35, undertaking exercises to reassess all contractors, and since being under new leadership, many contractors have left the business,” the spokesperson confirmed.

In a statement to Computer Weekly, a DBT spokesperson confirmed the link between the Post Office’s IR35 bill and the Horizon IT scandal.

“The Post Office used contractors to support replacing the faulty Horizon IT system and delivering financial redress to victims of the scandal,” the spokesperson said. “It has taken action to resolve this issue with HMRC, and we will continue to support them in the interests of progressing their network and transformation plans.”