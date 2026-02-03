EE, Three claim UK’s best mobile internet performance in 2025

Industry analysis from nPerf of the UK’s mobile market arena in 2025 has revealed “intense” competition at the top tier, with the best internet performance delivered not just by market leader EE but also rival provider Three.

The nPerf Speed Test analysed the overall quality of the connection experienced by UK mobile users across all four quarters of 2025, considering several criteria, namely download speed, upload speed, latency, browsing performance and streaming quality. Measurements were based on 57,299 tests conducted via the nPerf application on both Android and iOS devices.

Download speeds above 25 Mbps were classified as excellent, and a latency of 0-30 ms was considered excellent, enabling activities such as 4K video streaming and real-time interaction, while 31-100 ms enabled optimal internet performance with minimal delay. Browsing performance was seen as a measure of how quickly and efficiently internet pages were loaded and navigated. A browsing score between 75% and 100% meant near-instant page loading.

A score between 75% and 100% indicates smooth streaming in terms of the quality benchmark. Scores between 50% and 75% were seen as adequate for YouTube streaming. Below 50% resulted in compromised video quality.

Overall, EE and Three were found to have tied for leadership with both operators delivering download speeds exceeding 110 Mbps, supporting what were described as “comprehensive” user experiences.

Both EE and Three Users were seen as benefiting from high-quality mobile experiences, particularly for streaming, gaming and real-time communications.

EE’s performance was rated as having “comprehensive strengths” and demonstrating “strong performances” across all metrics. The BT-owned operator had an overall score of 86,470 nPoints in the study, complementing download speeds of 110.44 Mbps with upload speeds of 15.77 Mbps. EE rated scores of 69.65% for browsing and 76.51% as regards video streaming, delivering “fluid content viewing” for users.

For its part, Three was said to have a “solid top position” additionally guaranteeing “high-quality” video calls and “efficient” content sharing. The operator achieved the best latency in the sector (35.31 ms), perfect for online gaming and real-time communications. Three’s overall rating was 84,993 nPoints, with download speeds reach 110.72 Mbps and upload speeds of 16.50 Mbps, but also with the best latency in the sector (35.31 ms). Leading in upload performance, the operator could guarantee high-quality video calls and efficient content sharing.

In competitive positioning, Vodafone ranked third with 74,892 nPoints and delivered 74.56 Mbps in download speed. The operator was said to have demonstrate solid video streaming performance at 74.35%.

The fourth UK mobile operator, O2, was said to have experienced a “focused” performance in 2025, totalling 66,557 nPoints and displaying “efficient” latency of 37.56 ms, suitable for what were called “responsive” online experiences.

Looking specifically at the mobile internet experience of the UK’s 5G networks, Three subscribers enjoyed the best 5G internet in 2025 with both fastest download and upload speeds. Both O2 and Three offered the best 5G connections with the lowest latency. EE, Three and Vodafone tied for best 5G web browsing performances while Three and Vodafone were seen as delivering the leading 5G streaming performances.

Commenting on the results, Sébastien de Rosbo, CEO of nPerf, said: “The UK mobile market demonstrates strong competition at the top, with both leaders delivering comprehensive performance and user experiences that benefit from high-speed connectivity across all key indicators.”