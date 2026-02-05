Why traditional automation is key to avoid AI solution trap

Many enterprises risk falling into the “solution trap” when they deploy new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) without giving sufficient thought to whether they address real business problems.

That was according to Niranjan Vijayaragavan, chief technology officer at workflow automation specialist Nintex, who called for organisations to apply the right tools to the right problems. But with growing interest in generative AI driven by tools like ChatGPT, many corporate boards pushed their organisations to adopt AI immediately, often without knowing where it could be usefully applied.

“Experimentation is good,” Vijayaragavan conceded, but he stressed the importance of establishing where the real bottlenecks lie in any process. IT leaders must have a hypothesis about how AI can deliver value in those specific situations, particularly given that 80-90% of tasks can be automated using traditional technology.

The “shotgun approach” taken by some organisations has led to fragmented projects that deliver little to no return on investment. Vijayaragavan suggested it was time for “pause and reflection,” noting that while “there is value there, the structure is lacking to derive that value.”

Key considerations for this period of reflection include security and privacy, specifically, whether an underlying large language model (LLM) is absorbing the data it accesses.

There is also the cost of rectification. If an AI agent saves an employee one hour a day, but that time is lost unwinding the agent's mistakes, the value proposition collapses. Then, there’s also the opportunity cost: money spent experimenting with undefined AI projects is money not spent on initiatives of known value.

A recent study by Nintex found that 84% of CIO and chief financial officer (CFO) respondents now believe automation is a necessary precursor to successfully implementing AI in business processes. Nintex’s position is that automation acts as the muscle to complement AI’s brain. Automation supports the scaling of AI projects by standardising processes, ensuring data quality, and providing a foundation for governance.