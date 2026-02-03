Infosecurity Europe launches cyber security startups stream

The Infosecurity Europe event, being held in London in June, has announced a cyber security startups stream.

Event organiser RX said the Cyber Startup Programme is “designed to shine a light on the next generation of cyber security innovators, bringing startup founders, investors and ecosystem enablers together through a dedicated show floor experience”.

The Cyber Startups Zone, along with specific content at the event, is said to reflect a “growing focus on innovation and early-stage growth”.

Tickets will be available for startup founders and investors. There are also ambitions for the programme to support businesses throughout their lifecycle, becoming ready to work with and in the channel.

The exhibition will feature a dedicated Cyber Innovation Zone, delivered in partnership with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), which is intended to showcase the UK’s “innovative micro, small and medium-sized cyber security businesses”.

“The zone will showcase cutting-edge approaches, government-backed initiatives and breakthrough technologies helping to shape the future of the UK cyber landscape,” said the organiser.

Brad Maule-ffinch, event director at Infosecurity Europe, said: “Supporting early-stage innovation is essential to the future of cyber security, and being able to play a meaningful role in spotlighting upcoming innovative and disruptive technologies is a role we are keen to foster and grow. With the launch of the Cyber Startup Programme, Infosecurity Europe is creating new opportunities for startups to gain visibility, connect with investors and buyers, and use it as a platform to grow too.”

The event has teamed up with UK Cyber Flywheel, another event organisation, which debuted at the National Theatre in October 2025. This is said to bring together company founders, CISOs, operators, investors and policy makers to “build a stronger, more connected, more resilient UK cyber ecosystem”.

Infosecurity will also hold a Cyber Startup Award competition, with startups pitching for support. The winner will get a free exhibition stand for Infosecurity Europe 2027, a two-hour consultation with cyber security PR professionals and a 1.5-hour branding workshop with “startup brand specialists”.

To enter, businesses must submit a single written entry of up to 1,000 words, including a summary of the company, product details and competitive differentiation. Entries close on 27 February.

Munawar Valiji, CISO and cyber adviser representing UK Cyber Flywheel, said: “Cyber security is crucial for the UK to protect its critical infrastructure, economy and citizens from increasingly sophisticated state-sponsored and criminal cyber attacks. Through the Cyber Flywheel, and in partnership with CISOs, founders, investors and government, we are focused on building a better connected, stronger and more resilient cyber ecosystem across the UK and beyond. The Cyber Startup Programme at Infosecurity Europe plays an important role in bringing these communities together and accelerating innovation where it matters most.”

There will also be a founder track at the conference, offering “practical insights, real-world lessons and perspectives focused on helping founders accelerate growth, such as building a strong cyber security brand and market presence and preparing for scale and long-term growth”.

Registration for Infosecurity Europe, which takes place on 2-4 June 2026 at Excel in London, is free until 12 May. After this date, the entry cost to attend will be £49.