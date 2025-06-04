Infosecurity 2025: SMEs feel on their own in the face of cyber attacks

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) employ a staggering number of people in the UK, and are especially vulnerable to cyber attack, often feeling on their own.

In a session at this week’s Infosecurity Europe 2025 conference in London, Steven Furnell, professor of cyber security at Nottingham University, will relay the findings of a research project called CyCOS – cyber communities of support – a collaboration between Nottingham and Queen Mary and Kent Universities, supported by a variety of partners including the Home Office, the National Cyber Security Centre, IASME, ISC2, CIISec and three regional Cyber Resilience Centres.

Basing themselves on figures from the Federation of Small Businesses, the CyCOS researchers say that 5.5 million SMEs constitute 99.9% of UK businesses, employing 60% of the workforce. Many outsource their security – 56%, according to the Cyber Security breaches survey of 2024.

The CyCOS project started in September 2023 and is due to finish in February 2026. Its stated aim is to enhance the cyber resilience of SMEs through “cyber security communities of support”.

Its initial research effort took the form of a survey of 374 UK SMEs. It found that 23% had difficulty finding cyber security advice and support, 26% found such advice hard to understand, and 20% found it hard to put it into effect.

One CyCOS respondent said “it’s very difficult to find peers that have a similar mindset to your own of a similar size that then you can have conversation with”.

The researchers also spoke to over 30 providers of advice. From those, they also elicited some verbatim feedback. One said: “Certainly with the SMEs, [engagement] is off the back of an incident. They’re certainly not very proactive, because, frankly, they’ve got other business pressures”. Another said: “What we’re actually seeing on the street is a very, very worrying low level of basic cyber hygiene,” A third stated: “This idea of having some sort of bridge, where SMEs are able to find us, and likewise we can find them … being more collaborative with others, is something I wish was a bit better.”