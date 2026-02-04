SolarWinds RCE bug makes Cisa list as exploitation spreads

A critical vulnerability in SolarWinds’ Web Help Desk service has been added to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (Cisa’s) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (Kev) catalogue as exploitation spreads in the wild.

CVE-2025-40551 was among six common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) disclosed by SolarWinds in an advisory at the end of January. It arises from Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) 502 – deserialisation of untrusted data, and left unaddressed, enables an attacker to achieve remote code execution (RCE) on the target system.

The five other flaws listed in SolarWinds 28 January advisory are: CVE-2025-40552, an authentication bypass vulnerability; CVE-2025-40553, another RCE flaw arising from deserialisation; CVE-2025-40554 a second authentication bypass; CVE-2025-40536, which enables attackers to bypass access controls; and CVE-2025-40537, which may enable privilege elevation. All bear either high or critical Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) markers.

An update from SolarWinds taking Web Help Desk to version 2026.1 has since fixed all six issues.

In his analysis, researcher Jimi Sebree of Horizon3.ai, who discovered CVE-2025-40551 in early December, described it as “easily exploitable” and encouraged users to update as soon as possible, especially since it can be exploited without authentication.

“Attackers don't always need 'zero-day' magic when they can just lean on reliable, low-complexity techniques like deserialisation. These flaws get buried in trusted, boring platforms like help desks, and that's exactly why they're so dangerous,” said Joe Brinkley, head of threat research at offensive security specialist Cobalt.

“Risks like this are often overlooked until Cisa drops a Kev notice. The real headache isn't just the RCE; it's the chaining. Once you've got unauthenticated admin access, you’re not just looking at one box, you are now looking at lateral movement and full compromise.

“We often see orgs underestimate just how fast the turnaround is from a proof of concept hitting GitHub to active exploitation. If you’re not hitting this with proactive validation and simulation now, you’re already behind the curve. Patch now,” added Brinkley.