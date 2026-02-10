Researchers delve inside new SolarWinds RCE attack chain

Researchers at Huntress Security have published new data on exploitation of a critical SolarWinds Web Help Desk (WHD) vulnerability, revealing how in at least three known incidents, attackers conducted extensive post-exploitation activity with a common set of tools, including legitimate services such as Zoho ManageEngine and Elastic

Tracked as CVE-2025-40551, the data deserialisation vulnerability was first flagged by SolarWinds on 28 January and last week, was added to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (Cisa) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (Kev) resource mandating that US government bodies fix it immediately.

“Threat actors are actively weaponising WHD vulnerabilities to achieve remote code execution [RCE] and deploy additional tooling in victim environments,” said the Huntress team.

The research team at Huntress – which protects multiple SolarWinds customers through its channel – found that having broken into their victim environments, the attackers took control of WMD’s service wrapper to spawn the underlying Java application, which enabled them to install a payload, which was in fact a Zoho ManageEngine remote monitoring and management (RMM) agent.

This done, the threat actor used the RMM agent to execute several Active Directory discovery commands to enumerate the environment. Shortly after this, they opened a Zoho Assist remote session which they used to install the open source digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool Velociraptor.

“While Velociraptor is designed to help defenders with endpoint monitoring and artifact collection, its capabilities, such as remote command execution, file retrieval, and process execution via VQL queries, make it equally effective as a C2 [Command and Control] framework when pointed at attacker-controlled infrastructure,” said Huntress.

In the instances its team investigated, the attackers were actually using a rather outdated version of Velociraptor that itself contained a privilege escalation flaw disclosed in 2025. Moreover, the Velociraptor server infrastructure pointed back to a known Cloudflare account associated with the Warlock ransomware operation, a possible hint to the provenance of the campaign.

Alongside Velociraptor, the threat actor also downloaded Cloudflared, the command line client for Cloudflare Tunnel, likely in order to establish a second redundant means of access.

They then proceeded to execute a PowerShall script to collect system information – data such as operating system version, hardware spec, domain membership, installed hotfixes – that was exfiltrated to a legitimate Elastic Cloud instance being run as a free trial on Elastic’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) infrastructure.

The researchers said it was somewhat ironic that the threat actor had essentially built themselves a security information and event management (SIEM) solution on Elastic’s infrastructure to triage their victims.

“Elastic’s own tooling, typically used by defenders for threat hunting and incident response, was repurposed as an attacker's victim management dashboard,” they said.

“We have reported this malicious instance to Elastic as well as law enforcement and performed victim notification and outreach to non-Huntress partners,” said the Huntress team.