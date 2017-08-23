Bupa Dental saves £350k by insourcing and Veeam backup

Bupa Dental UK has saved £350,000 a year by rationalising backup provision to a single product – Veeam Backup & Replication – as it insourced IT provision from an existing provider.

The move saw the healthcare company move from a situation in which its practices – more than 400 in the UK that serve two million patients – ran a wide variety of backup software, that included Windows Server Backup, Veritas BackupExec and even batch file transfers.

That was rationalised by deployment of Microsoft Hyper-V virtualisation with 250 virtual machines and 80TB of data across all practices and Veeam Backup & Replication.

Bupa Dental UK technical lead Mike Conjoice said the existing situation had been costly and inefficient.

“It was very non-standard across the practices, with five or six different versions of some software,” he said. “We spent a lot of time checking backups had worked, and there was no central view of backup.

“There was a lot of manual work, with the backup team writing scripts to check if backups were running. We had one engineer dedicated to that work.”

As part of the process of bringing in outsourced service provision, Bupa Dental UK standardised on Hyper-V and Veeam Backup & Replication.

Its practices carry out daily backups to local NAS capacity with daily off-site copies to its central datacentre. Those backups are archived on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis.

Conjoice said the company had saved around £350,000 per annum on engineer hours and the ability to allocate resources to other projects. Also, because of much improved backup it was possible to spec servers at practices to a much lower level and save costs that way.

Additionally, Bupa Dental UK now has concrete recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) in place where these existed as not specified/best effort previously. RTO is now a few minutes, down from an average of three days, with recovery points every hour instead of one every 24 hours.

The company calculated downtime would have cost it around £10,000 a day previously in lost time with patients, but that is now avoidable with 24x7 availability and rapid recovery of systems and data.