Contactless payments through mobile phones no longer a novelty

UK consumers used their mobile phones to make £370m worth of contactless payments in the first six months of 2017.

According to figures from Worldpay this represented an increase of 336% for payments known as mobile tap and pay compared with the first six months of 2016.

Download this free guide Mobile app development: Your sinkhole lifeline How do organisations achieve the agility they need to develop useful and compelling mobile apps and services, in a timely and repeatable way, that continually delight customers? Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Supermarkets and grocery stores are the main locations where mobile tap and pay transactions are made, accounting for 55% of total spend in the first six months of 2017, Worldpay found.

While contactless payments made via bank cards are already popular – with 2.9 billion contactless card payments made in 2016, according to figures from Payments UK – contactless payments through mobile tap and pay have seen a slower take up.

But James Frost, UK chief marketing officer at Worldpay, said contactless mobile spending has shaken off the novelty tag. “There’s still some way to go before we start cutting up our cards and chucking away our wallets, but it’s easy to see why everyone from startups to tech giants are eager to have a stake in the technology.”

Using mobile phones to make contactless payments is made possible through apps such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google’s Android Pay.

People in London are the main users mobile tap and pay, accounting for 28% of the UK’s total during the six month period of this year.

Frost said the introduction of the Oyster Card in 2003 gave Londoners a head-start, but “we’re now seeing pockets of incredible growth in mobile adoption right across the country”.

Worldpay found that South East England, not including London, accounted for 15% of total contactless mobile spend, and North West England made up 10%.

Worldpay said total UK contactless spending, including those through cards and mobile phones, reached £9bn in the in the first six months of this year, compared with £10bn in the full year 2016.