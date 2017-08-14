Everton FC works with Netskope to safeguard cloud-stored data

Everton Football Club has struck an IT security deal with Netskope to help safeguard player data stored online, as the club pursues a cloud-first strategy.

The deal enables the Premier League club to access the cloud provider’s Active Platform, which gives an overview of real-time cloud usage and allows organisations to analyse both sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud services, and deal promptly with any detected threats.

Everton said the technology is vital to ensure that player contract data, medical information and details about the club’s fans remain securely locked down. It will also play an important role in ensuring the club’s data-handling procedures comply with the incoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Phil Davies, ICT manager at Everton, said the technology should ensure that the club’s staff can securely access the data they need to do their jobs, using a range of devices.

“Data security is a key priority for the club,” he said. “Information on players and their contracts is a vital asset for us and fans also entrust us with their data, including personally identifiable information. We take this responsibility seriously, so we are keen to provide employees with the right tools to boost productivity without compromising on security.

“Netskope’s forward-thinking technology enables us to proactively identify risks and protect data so we can rest assured that players’ and fans’ sensitive data is protected in the cloud. Its deep cloud visibility capability and risk dashboard ensures we can accelerate our move to the cloud in a safe way – while demonstrating compliance with the GDPR.”

Before signing the deal, Everton undertook a cloud risk assessment in partnership with Netskope and EveryCloud to establish what cloud services are in use throughout the club.

Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri said the amount and type of data that sports clubs have access to often makes them a lucrative target for hackers.

“Everton FC understands the importance of protecting its confidential data, particularly when faced with stringent regulation requirements and an expanding threat landscape,” said Beri.

“Any large repository of data can be a target, but major sports clubs are an incredibly lucrative avenue for cyber criminals. To face this threat, Everton FC is implementing our solution to deliver unparalleled cloud security and support the club’s cloud-first philosophy.”