As space gets crowded, cyber threats from jamming to stalker satellites loom large

From Russian satellites allegedly stalking European spacecraft to the jamming of Starlink internet signals in conflict zones, threats to space security have moved from theoretical wargames to reality.

As the global space economy is expected to reach $1.8tn by 2035 – up from $630bn in 2023 – experts warn that cyber security is no longer an afterthought, but critical to realising the industry’s full potential.

“There’s a lot of pressure around space infrastructure because it’s so important for communication, navigation, and understanding what’s happening in some geographies,” said Patrick Trinkler, CEO of CYSEC, a European space cyber security company and organiser of the inaugural CYSAT Asia conference in Singapore.

Speaking to Computer Weekly on the sidelines of the event, Trinkler cited a Financial Times report detailing how a Russian satellite was manoeuvred to spy closely on Europe’s key satellites, as well as the jamming of Starlink terminals in Iran in a bid by the government to block internet access amid political upheaval in the country.

In addition, Noushin Shabab, lead security researcher at Kaspersky, noted the growing number of attacks on global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), such as GPS satellites used by airborne and terrestrial applications.

Such incidents usually involve blocking satellite signals or spoofing, where fake signals are used to deceive GPS receivers regarding their location or time. “We saw a lot of instances of flights affected by wrong GPS signals where the plane doesn’t know exactly where it is,” Shabab told Computer Weekly in a separate interview.

She noted that while spoofing has become the norm for border defence in conflict zones, the ripple effects also impact civilian infrastructure, where ground receivers used by industries ranging from autonomous vehicles to agriculture are vulnerable to attacks.

Recent scans found that nearly 8,000 GNSS receivers connected to the internet were exposed to potential hacks. “If a receiver is not patched with the latest version of its operating system or software, it can be vulnerable to over 50 known vulnerabilities,” Shabab said.