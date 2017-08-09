Huddle pulls news of private equity deal as shareholders rage over payout size

Confusion reigns over what the future holds for cloud-based collaboration firm Huddle now the company has seemingly backtracked on announcing details of its new owner and the payout its shareholders will receive as a result.

Download this free guide Is private cloud a test bed for public cloud? Making a cloud sacrifice by doing private? If the business information is sensitive, private cloud could be a good fit, but may require making some compromises (compared with using public cloud) with regard to pricing, scalability and functionality. Join Computer Weekly as they take a look at what enterprises need to consider before moving to the private cloud, from a technical and business agility perspective. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

A letter received by shareholders on 7 August 2017 confirmed US-based private equity house Turn/River is set to acquire all shares in the company, and that ordinary shareholders – which include past and present Huddle employees – will receive just $100 as a goodwill gesture as a payout.

A blog post announcing Turn/River as the company’s new majority shareholder was published and quickly pulled from the LinkedIn page of Huddle CEO Morten Brøgger on Sunday, but not before being spotted by eagle-eyed investors and employees.

The brief post, seen by Computer Weekly, gives no indication of how much Turn/River is paying for its majority stake in the firm, but says its involvement should help the firm accelerate adoption of the firm’s technology in other geographies and industry verticals, beyond its public sector stronghold.

Computer Weekly has contacted Huddle for comment and clarification on this story, and was told: "Huddle is unable to comment at this time. The blog post was pulled for no reason other than Huddle is not currently in a position to make statements."

Ex- Huddle employees have since told Computer Weekly the firm has sent through a follow-up “communication” to shareholders, hinting that a higher payout may be forthcoming, after some described the initial offer as a “slap in the face”.

Many of the affected employees took a salary cut to work at the firm in exchange for stock options, on the understanding they would make their money back once Huddle went public or got sold, and were expecting a far higher payout than the $100 “goodwill gesture” currently being tabled.

“For the people who were there early on, that was the deal. They said, ‘Listen, we’re a rising star, we’re winning awards, we’re on a trajectory, come and join us, pre-IPO, on less money’ and we did, and then this happens,” one ex-employee said.

“You see startups all the time that look really promising, and they get people in on the provision their shares will be worth something one day and get away with paying them really low salaries, and it’s just such a lesson in never accepting. There is no guarantee down the road of what your shares will be worth or if this company will ever be profitable.”