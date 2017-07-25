CIF gears up to target public sector cloud

The Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) has created a special interest group (SIG) to tackle the challenges faced by UK providers when trying to work with the public sector.

Download this free guide Government IT in post-Brexit Britain Get an expert look at the government's ideas for a prosperous post-Brexit Britain as well as its ambitious 5G strategy. Features an interview with Sarah Wilkinson, chief data, digital and technology officer at the Home Office. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

With the challenges of Brexit, continuing austerity and a new government, CIF believes there is a risk that momentum and progress on the Government Transformation Strategy could stall.

CIF regards its role as one of the organisations that is able to work in partnership with government to identify and remove barriers that might prevent delivery of digital and cloud-based technology to support transformative change.

The SIG’s formation follows a decision last year for CIF to take on board UK members of EuroCloud.

Speaking to Computer Weekly about the decision to form the group, CIF chief executive Alex Hilton said: “When we took over the membership for EuroCloud, it brought a number of individuals with career knowledge of the public sector.”

Hilton said studies conducted by CIF had previously shown a relatively low adoption rate of cloud services in the public sector compared with the private sector. “From the forum’s perspective, we haven’t spent a lot of time focusing on the public sector,” he said. “We think it is important to have a voice here in the public sector market.”

As Computer Weekly has reported previously, cloud providers have found it hard to win business on G-Cloud. Of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers that are winning business via G-Cloud, just 8% earned more than £100,000 in business during the 12 months to January 2016, according to a study by former EuroCloud secretary general Lindsay Smith.

Speaking at Computer Weekly’s 50th anniversary celebration event in London last September, Liam Maxwell, the UK government’s national technology adviser, spoke about one of his experiences of cloud computing at Whitehall. He described how Werner Vogels, CTO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), was invited to talk to government CIOs about the AWS cloud.

Maxwell said: “On the way out, one of the old guard turned to another and said, ‘this is really good, we should build one of these’. And that’s the challenge we have. It’s about culture.”