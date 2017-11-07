Most UK small businesses in the dark over GDPR

With the GDPR compliance deadline just over six months away, the UK’s small business community remains unsure about a number of related issues.

Small to medium enterprises (SMEs) are struggling to come to grips with what “personal data” really means, their customers’ new and extended rights, and whether the permissions they currently have to contact customers will meet the requirements of GDPR.

This is one of the key findings of the Close Brothers Business Barometer, a quarterly survey that questions more than 900 SME owners and senior management across a range of sectors and regions in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

“GDPR is intended to strengthen and unify data protection for individuals within the EU, but will also affect the UK regardless of Brexit,” said Neil Davies, CEO of Close Brothers Asset Finance.

“It will ensure that all personal data has to be managed in a safe and secure way, has to be gathered lawfully, is only used for the purposes for which it was collected, and must be accurate and up to date.

Vague understanding of GDPR compliance “The figures from the barometer tell us that uncertainty persists on a number of key compliance issues, and SMEs are concerned about the implications for their business.” Less than a third (31%) of SMEs answered “yes” to the question, “Are you clear what ‘personal data’ means in a business context?”, with 50% responding “sort of” and the remaining 19% saying “no”. “On a positive note, 73% of firm owners categorically stated that they do not share customers’ personal data with third parties,” said Neil. “There are, however, companies openly admitting to sharing customers’ details (8%), and a further 18% conceding they were unsure of whether they do or not.” Less than half (48%) of respondents said they understand the new and extended rights that customers have when it comes to collecting and utilising their personal information. “The GDPR’s definition of personal data makes it clear that even online identifiers, for example an IP address, can be personal data,” said Neil. “The new definitions provide for a wide range of personal identifiers to constitute personal data, reflecting changes in technology and the way organisations collect information about people. “This example shows just how detailed the new regulations are going to be, and it’s incumbent on business owners to understand what this means to them.”