TSB faces another risky IT migration as Santander eyes UK bank

Santander’s proposed acquisition of TSB would require customer accounts to be migrated from the in-house developed system of its current owner to that of its acquirer, just a few years after the dust settled on what was one of the biggest IT disasters in UK banking.

Spanish giant Santander said if it acquires TSB from fellow Spanish bank Sabadell, for £2.65bn, it will integrate it into Santander UK.

Although the bank said no decisions have been made, this would certainly involve the migration of the TSB customer base to Santander’s Partenon core banking system, and could see the disappearance of the TSB name.

In a statement, Santander said: “By integrating technology across Santander UK and TSB, Santander expects to unlock substantial operational efficiencies and support long-term profitability through a simplified, scalable digital banking model.”

In the UK, Santander acquired Abbey in 2004, and Alliance & Leicester and Bradford & Bingley in 2008. The bank’s strategy to migrate acquired customers to its Partenon core banking platform gains huge advantages by standardising operations and creating a single view of customers.

Santander CEO Mike Regnier said: “This deal accelerates our transformation, allowing us to enhance our customer proposition and invest more in innovative products and our digital offering, supported by the human touch service so many appreciate, not least in our new branch formats and enhancements across the country.

“We are fully committed to ensuring a seamless integration by leveraging our market-leading technology and significant experience. Maintaining the highest levels of service for customers across both banks will be a key priority, and we will support all colleagues through the transition, as we invest in building a stronger bank for the future.”