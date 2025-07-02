Google fixes type confusion flaw in Chrome browser

Google has pushed an emergency update to the widely used Chrome browser after identifying an actively exploited zero-day vulnerability in the product, the fourth found so far in 2025.

Tracked as CVE-2025-6554, it is described as a type confusion flaw in the Google-developed V8 JavaScript engine that compiles and executes JavaScript code in Chromium-based browsers.

It was identified by the Google Threat Analysis Group’s (TAG’s) Clément Lecigne on 25 June, and fixed the following day by a configuration change that has by now been pushed out to the stable channel on all platforms.

Left unchecked, the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD) – which is operated by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) – said the high-severity vulnerability could have allowed remote attackers to perform arbitrary read or write actions via a specially crafted HTML page.

In layman’s terms, this means vulnerable Chrome users lured into visiting an attacker-controlled website may be exposed to attacks in which threat actors install malware, including spyware, on their devices, or take other malicious actions such as bypassing security restrictions to conduct deeper lateral movement in their environment or accessing and stealing confidential data.

“Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2025-6554 exists in the wild,” Google said in its update notice.

However, given the update may take a while to filter down to all Chrome users, Google provided no further technical details of the issue beyond the fact an exploit appears to be being used in cyber attacks. Note that the Google TAG frequently monitors and reports on state-backed cyber activity, but this is not necessarily an indicator of attribution to any such threat nexus.

Chrome users can check whether or not their browser is up to date by navigating to the Help menu via the three-dot icon in the top right corner of their browser window, and then clicking through to About Google Chrome. In most cases, doing so should automatically trigger the update if it has not yet been applied.