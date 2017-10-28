EU to collect biometrics of all visitors - which could include UK citizens post-Brexit

The European Parliament has approved a new electronic system to store biometric information on all non-EU citizens travelling in and out of the bloc – and post-Brexit, this could include British citizens.

Download this free guide Data protection: Not just about personal data and compliance From a hacker perspective, many organisations are still leaving the front door open and the windows unlocked. Failure to protect and handle data correctly can also result in punitive actions for companies participating in the digital economy. Wake up and get the knowledge to get protected. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The entry/exit system (EES) is part of the so-called Smart Borders package, and will consist of a central database storing the name, travel document, fingerprints, facial image, date and place of entry, exit and entry refusal of every third-country national – even visa-exempt travellers – coming to and from the EU Schengen area.

The data will be retained for at least three years – or five years for over-stayers – and will be accessible to border, visa and national enforcement authorities, as well as Europol, but not national asylum authorities.

The aim is to reduce irregular migration of over-stayers and fight organised crime, as well as speeding up border checks by replacing the manual stamping of passports. Data stored in the EES can be consulted to prevent, detect or investigate terrorist offences or other serious criminal offences.

Finnish MEP Jussi Halla-aho said: “Much of the data collected by the system could be vital in the fight against organised crime and terrorism – it’s crucial that national police forces and Europol will now have access to the data.”

But others have warned that such mass data collection is contrary to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and a recent court ruling.

“A few months ago, the European Court of Justice rejected the EU passenger data agreement with Canada,” said German MEP Cornelia Ernst.

That agreement envisaged storing similar data to the EES for up to five years. The court considered that holding onto such data for so long after the duration of a stay was an “interference with the fundamental right to respect for private life.”

“We are against this form of mass data retention from travellers. This will cost millions of euros and it is a shame for the European Union,” said Ernst.

French MEP Marie-Christine Vergiat said the scheme was originally intended to facilitate border crossing for the 50 million third-country nationals who come to the EU each year.

“However, this is now primarily a system for identifying people in irregular immigration situations and facilitating deportations,” she said.

“Under the false pretense of security, Europe is multiplying repressive forces’ access to sensitive data, including in cooperation with third countries like Sudan. Europe is turning into a bunker, undermining its own values and picking scapegoats for its problems rather than fulfilling our international responsibilities.”

Tanja Fajon MEP, a negotiator for the new system, was also worried about the implications for “bona fide travellers who pose no threat to the EU” and who should “not be seen as potential terrorists. We need to keep the balance between the purpose of this system and fundamental rights”.

The draft law had already been informally agreed with member states, and the European Commission is now pushing for it to be up and running “by 2020 at the latest”.