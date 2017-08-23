Automation and software-defined IT can bridge server skills gap

Almost two-thirds of organisations surveyed in a 451 Research study say that recruiting for roles across both traditional servers and converged infrastructure is increasingly difficult.

Download this free guide What is storage...and the 14 definitions that you ever wondered about We've compiled a list of key definitions in storage and data protection to help you make sense of the fast-evolving storage technology landscape. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

In the study, based on 525 web-based surveys completed by IT and server decision-makers worldwide, supplemented by 19 in-depth phone interviews, 69.7% of respondents said current candidates lack skills and experience.

The study also observed a shrinking set of available talent due to a lack of candidates by region and high salaries.

The evolving make-up of IT teams also is affecting the availability of server personnel. When asked to identify which best characterises the layout of their IT technical teams, respondents were split nearly evenly between two key IT archetypes, with 40.4% choosing IT specialists and 39.4% choosing IT generalists.

Christian Perry, research manager and lead analyst of 451 Research’s Voice of the Enterprise: Servers and converged infrastructure service, said: “There is an inherent challenge in the level of manual processes that exist in enterprises today. Breaking out of the practice of doing things manually can be tough.”

Perry said the study appeared to reveal a reluctance by IT departments to use automation and orchestration tools to simplify server administration. “We see a large contingent of server admins who are not familiar with orchestration tools,” he said.

In a large IT team, tasks are often split, said Perry. “Different lines of business may work in silos,” he added.

For example, two administrators may be needed to deploy a web server – one to launch it and one to do the server configuration, he said.

Orchestration needs Most IT managers want to get some level of orchestration, according to Perry, but a certain level of work is needed to ensure IT admin tasks can be orchestrated. “They need to understand what all the tasks are and then orchestrate all the tasks to execute a workflow,” he said. Among the barriers preventing IT adopting orchestration and automation tools is a lack of time to shift to the new tools and a sense that there is a big learning curve, said Perry. In Perry’s experience, orchestration starts on a project basis in a line of business and spreads across the organisation organically. According to the survey, the key driver for increasing the number of server-related employees over the next 12 months is overall business growth (67.7%), followed by IT organisational changes (42.4%). The survey found that concerns continue over the long-term costs of using public cloud and this is spurring some IT managers to preserve or even expand their on-premise servers and converged infrastructure to support certain requirements. With the rise of cloud migration, 451 Research analysts expect a decline in the worldwide pool of available full-time employees dedicated to server administration. Process automation can cut tasks and reduce IT administration time by reducing errors and inconsistency, said Perry. “If you can automate and provision a web server, it can provide a level of consistency you never had before,” he added. Read more about orchestration Army opens up about how a move to adopt a software-defined datacentre setup has helped DevOps to take hold in the organisation.

Ansible configuration management technology is flexible and available in a range of options. Learn the ins and outs of its products designed to meet IT configuration management needs. DevOps is also a good fit for orchestration and automation, said Perry. “If an organisation can understand that IT processes should have some level of composability, then those tasks can be reused,” he said. Reusing scripts that are able to automate and orchestrate complex server configurations enables applications to be deployed in a more consistent manner than if server deployment is manual, he said. This can help to streamline the deployment phase of DevOps and reduce the specialist skills needed. “When determining the optimal mix of on- and off-premise compute resources, there is no doubt that this is hampered by the availability of specialist skills and regional availability,” said Perry. “Whether organisations will realise their expected server staff expansion remains to be seen because of hiring difficulties.”