Researchers find potentially lethal car hack with no quick fix

Smart car makers are faced with a potentially lethal hack that cannot be fixed with a conventional software security update.

The hack is believed to affect all smart cars and could enable an attacker to turn off safety features, such as airbags, ABS brakes and power-steering or any of a vehicle’s computerised components connected to its controller area network (Can) bus.

The hack was discovered and proven to be effective by the collaborative research efforts of Politecnico di Milano, Linklayer Labs, and Trend Micro’s Forward-looking Threat Research (FTR) team.

The hack is “currently indefensible by modern car security technology, and to completely resolve it would require broad, sweeping changes in standards and the ways in-vehicle networks and devices are made,” Federico Maggi, senior threat researcher at Trend Micro wrote in a blog post.

“Realistically, it would take an entire generation of vehicles for such a vulnerability to be resolved, not just a recall or an OTA [on-the-air] upgrade,” he said.

Unlike the highly publicised remote hacking of a Jeep Cherokee by security researchers Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek in 2015 that required Can messaging or frame-injection capability, Maggi said this new hack cannot be detected by current intrusion detection and prevention technology.

Car makers cannot simply upgrade the software running on a car device to patch the vulnerabilities exploited by the attack, he added.

Apart from the fact that there is no quick fix, the researchers believe the discovery is significant and troubling because it is an attack that disables devices, including active safety systems, that are connected to the car’s device network in a way that is invisible to state-of-the-art security mechanisms.