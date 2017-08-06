Government to strengthen UK data protection law

UK citizens are to have greater control over their personal data, including the right to be forgotten, under a new data protection law aligned with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The new measures, to be announced today by digital minister Matt Hancock, will require social media platforms to delete information about children and adults when asked.

This will also mean people can ask social media channels to delete information they posted in their childhood.

The planned UK Data Protection Bill is the result of the government’s commitment to update and strengthen data protection laws.

It is aimed at giving UK citizens the confidence that their data will be managed securely and safely. Research shows that more than 80% of Britons feel that they do not have complete control over their data online.

The bill is also part of the government’s plans to bring UK data protection law into line with the GDPR.

Hancock signalled the intention to align UK law with the GDPR in February 2017 when giving evidence to an inquiry about data protection post-Brexit by the House of Lords’ EU Home Affairs sub-committee.

He said the UK would replace the 1988 Data Protection Act with legislation that mirrors the GDPR in an attempt to achieve the government’s goal of ensuring an unhindered exchange of data between the UK and the EU after Brexit.