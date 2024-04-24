Mandatory MFA pays off for GitHub and OSS community

Introducing a multifactor authentication (MFA) mandate for users of its platform has paid off for GitHub, which has reported a massive uplift in adoption in the past 12 months, as it continues its drive to improve cyber security standards across the open source software (OSS) community.

Recognising the security impact of software supply chain issues on thousands of organisations worldwide that were compromised through issues arising through insecure OSS code – the Log4Shell incident being arguably the most infamous – GitHub embarked on a drive to raise the bar for supply chain security by addressing developers in May 2022.

As part of that it introduced mandatory MFA for selected users in March 2023, focusing at first on those considered to have the most critical impact on the software supply chain.

In the past 12 months, the platform says it has seen an opt-in rate of 95% across code contributors who received the MFA requirement, with enrolments still trickling in today. More widely, it added, it has seen a 54% increase in MFA adoption among all active contributors to GitHub-hosted projects.

“Though technology has advanced significantly to combat the proliferation of sophisticated security threats, the reality is that preventing the next cyber attack depends on getting the security basics right, and efforts to secure the software ecosystem must protect the developers who design, build, and maintain the software we all depend on,” wrote Mike Hanley, chief security officer and senior vice president of engineering at GitHub.

“As the home to the world’s largest developer community, GitHub is in a unique position to help improve the security of the software supply chain…. strong MFA remains one of the best defences against account takeover and subsequent supply chain compromise.”

In addition to driving developers towards better basic cyber hygiene, GitHub says it has also seen users adopting more secure means of MFA – including passkeys, the introduction of which was a key focus of the initiative; it has registered 1.4 million passkeys on GitHub.com since opening a public beta in July 2023 and the technology has quickly overtaken other forms of Webauthn-backed MFA in day-to-day usage on the platform.

In the interests of flexibility it does continue to offer less secure forms of MFA, such as SMS codes, for the time being, although Hanley said GitHub had tried to make its MFA onboarding workflows nudge people away from SMS as a choice.

GitHub also reported a net reduction in MFA-related support ticket volumes, which it credits to heavy upfront user research and design, as well as some backend support process improvements it has made.

Additionally, said Hanley, other OSS leaders are also getting involved. “Organisations like RubyGems, PyPI, and AWS joined us in raising the bar for the entire software supply chain, proving that large increases in MFA adoption aren’t an insurmountable challenge,” he wrote.