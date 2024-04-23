CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
How data keeps Britain’s trains on track
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how Network Rail is ensuring train safety in the face of extreme weather thanks to advanced data analytics. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the latest trends in storage technology. And we talk to the Ministry of Defence’s first ever chief data officer. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Case study: Network Rail on the data-driven decisions keeping our railways safe
Network Rail discusses how it is using data to reduce the need for speed restrictions and lower the risk of delays for the nation's rail users
-
DPU 101: What are DPUs, what do they do, and who supplies them?
We look at data processing units, the latest in a line of hardware offload devices that emerged in the era of composable infrastructure. They come as hardware and even in the cloud