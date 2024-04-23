CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

23 April 2024

How data keeps Britain’s trains on track

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how Network Rail is ensuring train safety in the face of extreme weather thanks to advanced data analytics. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the latest trends in storage technology. And we talk to the Ministry of Defence’s first ever chief data officer. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

