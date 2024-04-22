IT leaders hiring CISOs aplenty, but don’t fully understand the role

IT leaders across the UK and Ireland are increasingly aware of the value dedicated chief information security officers (CISOs) can offer their organisations, and 73% now say they have filled that role, a 35% increase year-on-year, with 15% planning to hire between now and 2026.

However, according to new data published today by edge cloud platform operator Fastly, IT leaders still don’t fully understand the role of the CISO. While 35% now believe CISOs are crucial to keep businesses safe from cyber threats, 27% said they were essentially there to act as a scapegoat in difficult situations.

A similar number, 23%, felt CISOs were being given too much legal and operational responsibility, potentially setting up a clash with other departments, and 39% believed they needed to have an in-depth understanding of all areas of IT, not just cyber security, although this was down from 2022.

Additionally, 24% believed CISOs were both overworked and underpaid, but 18% believed the role offered poor value for money.

“Facing – and trying to plan for – unprecedented cyber security challenges in 2024, UK businesses have consolidated efforts to hire a professional able to take charge of cyber security strategy,” said Fastly CISO Marshall Erwin. “Though, our data suggests there still exists confusion over what the role of the CISO actually entails. This disparity of opinion highlights how the role has evolved in recent years, particularly with challenges to organisations’ security postures and growing threat landscape.”

He said that traditionally, CISOs had been confined to IT and risk management, but perception of the role is now breaking out, with security leaders coming to be seen as business leaders responsible for the strategic direction of business cyber strategies – which may be where the lack of understanding arises.

“Within two years, the majority of UK and Irish businesses will have filled the CISO role,” said Erwin. “For them to work effectively, there is clearly a need for organisations to develop greater understanding of the role amongst IT departments.”