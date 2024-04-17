Mandiant formally pins Sandworm cyber attacks on APT44 group

Google Cloud’s threat intel and research unit, Mandiant, has today formally attributed the cyber espionage and warfare campaigns carried out by a Russian actor widely known as Sandworm, pinning its attacks on a new, standalone advanced persistent threat (APT) group that it will henceforth be tracking as APT44.

With its intrusions dating back to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, APT44 has been active for over a decade, and was involved in many high-profile Russian state cyber attacks, including hack-and-leak attacks on the 2016 US elections, the NotPetya incident, and attacks on the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

Since late 2021, its work has largely centred Ukraine, where it helped lay the groundwork for Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Kyiv with a campaign of cyber attacks deploying destructive wiper malware. Since then, the unit has conducted multiple attacks against targets in Ukraine.

APT44 is run by Unit 74455 at the Main Centre for Special Technologies (GTsST) at the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GU), better known as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), founded by Joseph Stalin during the Soviet era, although not to be confused with the KGB.

“APT44 is the most brazen threat actor there is, in the midst of one of the most intense campaigns of cyber activity we’ve ever seen, in full-blown support of Russia’s war of territorial aggression,” said Dan Black, manager for cyber espionage analysis at Mandiant, and one of the lead authors of Mandiant’s new report on APT44. “There is no other threat actor today that is more worthy of our collective attention, and the threat APT44 poses is evolving rapidly.

“Over the course of the war, we have seen APT44’s posture shift away from disruption as its primary focus toward espionage to provide battlefield advantage to Russia’s conventional forces,” he said. “This is not to say that sabotage is off the table, but that APT44 seems much more calculated about the targets it pursues and the capabilities it opts to use. This is a highly adaptive and innovative adversary that is clearly absorbing lessons on how cyber operations can best support a long war and is adjusting its methods accordingly.”

Mandiant said APT44’s operations in support of Moscow’s aims have proven “tactically and operationally adaptable”, and that the operation was remarkably well integrated with the activities of Russia’s military. No other Russian government APT has played a more central role in shaping the conventional war in Ukraine, it added.