British Airways online check-in systems hit by another IT failure

British Airways has confirmed its check-in systems are now back up and running, after an unspecified IT failure led to flight delays at Gatwick and Heathrow Airport this morning.

Download this free guide Moving past puberty: Hybrid Cloud for the mature 73% of organisations are pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy, yet only 31% have a repeatable, optimised or managed strategy. Learn how to move forward beyond hybrid cloud puberty. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Computer Weekly understands the check-in system issues resulted in staff having to resort to using contingency procedures for around an hour to deal with the resultant queues and delays at the affected airports.

In a statement to Computer Weekly, a British Airways spokesperson said the check-in system was out of action for a short time, and the airline’s staff are now focusing on helping affected customers jet off.

“Customers are being checked in as normal after an earlier problem was resolved,” the spokesperson said. “We are sorry for the temporary check-in problems which caused some delays for our customers first thing this morning.”

“This issue is now resolved and our staff are working flat out to help customers get away on their holidays.”

Affected customers have vented their frustration at having their flights delayed and cancelled in the wake of this morning’s disruption on Twitter, with many pointing the finger at the firm’s decision to outsource some of its IT functions in recent years.

The outage is the latest in a series of IT failures British Airways has suffered over the past year, with the biggest and most recent forcing the firm to cancel hundreds of flights over the May Bank Holiday weekend because of a human error-related power outage in its datacentre.

Read more about British Airways and its IT outages BA has blamed “human error” for its bank holiday datacentre outage, but the Uptime Institute suggests there may be more to it than that.

Share price of British Airways’ parent company plummets after power supply issue at “local” datacentre grounds flights at Heathrow and Gatwick over the bank holiday weekend.

The company’s owners, International Airlines Group (IAG), recently confirmed in its half-year financial results that the Bank Holiday outage cost the firm £58m in passenger compensation fees and luggage claims.

As recently reported by The Telegraph, IAG CEO Willie Walsh has confirmed an investigation into the May Bank Holiday outage is nearing completion, and revealed “nothing new” about the cause of the outage has come to light as a result of it.