TechTarget

estherpoon - Fotolia

British Airways online check-in systems hit by another IT failure


Caroline Donnelly
Datacentre Editor

Passengers complain of queues, delays and flight cancellations after airline's check-in systems suffer temporary outage.

British Airways has confirmed its check-in systems are now back up and running, after an unspecified IT failure led to flight delays at Gatwick and Heathrow Airport this morning.

Computer Weekly understands the check-in system issues resulted in staff having to resort to using contingency procedures for around an hour to deal with the resultant queues and delays at the affected airports.  

In a statement to Computer Weekly, a British Airways spokesperson said the check-in system was out of action for a short time, and the airline’s staff are now focusing on helping affected customers jet off.

“Customers are being checked in as normal after an earlier problem was resolved,” the spokesperson said. “We are sorry for the temporary check-in problems which caused some delays for our customers first thing this morning.”

“This issue is now resolved and our staff are working flat out to help customers get away on their holidays.”

Affected customers have vented their frustration at having their flights delayed and cancelled in the wake of this morning’s disruption on Twitter, with many pointing the finger at the firm’s decision to outsource some of its IT functions in recent years.

The outage is the latest in a series of IT failures British Airways has suffered over the past year, with the biggest and most recent forcing the firm to cancel hundreds of flights over the May Bank Holiday weekend because of a human error-related power outage in its datacentre.

Read more about British Airways and its IT outages

The company’s owners, International Airlines Group (IAG), recently confirmed in its half-year financial results that the Bank Holiday outage cost the firm £58m in passenger compensation fees and luggage claims.

As recently reported by The Telegraph, IAG CEO Willie Walsh has confirmed an investigation into the May Bank Holiday outage is nearing completion, and revealed “nothing new” about the cause of the outage has come to light as a result of it.

CW+

Features

Enjoy the benefits of CW+ membership, learn more and join.

Read more on Datacentre backup power and power distribution

Start the conversation

Send me notifications when other members comment.

Register

By submitting you agree to receive email from TechTarget and its partners. If you reside outside of the United States, you consent to having your personal data transferred to and processed in the United States. Privacy

Please create a username to comment.

-ADS BY GOOGLE

SearchCIO

SearchSecurity

SearchNetworking

SearchDataCenter

SearchDataManagement

Close